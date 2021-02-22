   
European Commission calls on social media to step up the fight against vaccine disinformation
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 February, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium announces long-term models to handle pandemic...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee will base rules on these...
Italy extends ban on travel between regions...
Brussels University students hold protest regarding their mental...
11,000 Belgians commit to a meatless March...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Belgium announces long-term models to handle pandemic
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will base rules on these four models
    Italy extends ban on travel between regions
    Brussels University students hold protest regarding their mental health
    11,000 Belgians commit to a meatless March
    Italy’s ambassador killed in DR Congo
    European Commission calls on social media to step up the fight against vaccine disinformation
    Belgian state sued for ‘harmful’ coronavirus management
    Belgian households spend 10% of their budget on transport
    New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
    ‘Getting worse’: Belgian youth pleads for relaxations of measures
    Police break up lockdown party in Antwerp, violators ‘verbally aggressive’
    Belgium in Brief: Long-Term Perspective?
    Belgian cycling team drops out of race due to positive coronavirus test
    ‘People aren’t feeling well’: general practitioners warn of their patients’ waning psychological state
    Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West
    Liège expands meal programme for struggling young people to include hygiene products
    Belgian far-right politician investigated for non-essential trip to Paris
    Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban on Friday
    Two suspects arrested in fatal stabbing in Limburg
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission calls on social media to step up the fight against vaccine disinformation

    Monday, 22 February 2021

    Commission Vice-President Vera Jourová met on Monday the representatives of Facebook, Google, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube about the urgency of addressing coronavirus vaccines disinformation.

    Online platforms that signed the Code of Practice on Disinformation have committed to dedicated reporting. “Despite the efforts, the numbers and examples of disinformation continue to shock,” the Vice-President for Values and Transparency said.

    “Vaccine diplomacy is accompanied by propaganda waves by foreign actors. The online platforms play a huge role in our public debate and need to take substantial steps to prevent harmful and dangerous disinformation, both domestic and foreign, from undermining our common fight against the virus, especially when it comes to vaccination.

    “We are living in a global health emergency and information can save lives,” she added. “We can only succeed by joining forces. We agreed that cooperation needs to be strengthened between public authorities and online platforms in order to identify disinformation in a better way and promote health announcements from the authorities.”

    The issue will be further discussed with Member States on Tuesday at the General Affairs Council where the fight against disinformation is on the agenda.

    Following the 10 June 2020 Joint Communication on tackling Covid-19 disinformation, the monthly reporting programme was created to ensure accountability towards the public of the efforts made by platforms and relevant industry associations. The next batch of reports will be published later this week.

    Fake news and disinformation, often fuelled by conspiracy theories, result in vaccine hesitancy and may jeopardize the effort to vaccinate enough people to achieve group immunity.

    The Brussels Times