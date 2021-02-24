   
Hungary first EU country to administer Chinese coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Latest News:
New heat record set for the fourth consecutive...
Too late for prevention: New EU strategy on...
Serious relaxations will be possible from April, Jambon...
Belgian government may have given toxic masks to...
Belgian trial of 2015 Paris terrorist attack suspects...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels
    Too late for prevention: New EU strategy on adaptation to climate change
    Serious relaxations will be possible from April, Jambon says
    Belgian government may have given toxic masks to pharmacists
    Belgian trial of 2015 Paris terrorist attack suspects set for September
    ‘Unimaginable’: coastal mayors denounce overcrowded trains
    EU plans to create new climate and health observatory
    Prison inmate in Bruges holds guard hostage with knife
    Hungary first EU country to administer Chinese coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian man tries to strangle vet in Spain while his dog is being euthanized
    Royal domain in Brussels one step closer to opening to public
    New economic study dispels myths about Belgium’s biggest regional tax contributors
    23 tonnes of cocaine seized in ports of Antwerp and Hamburg
    Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions rise
    Last statue of dictator Franco unbolted in Spain
    Port of Antwerp deploys first autonomous drone
    ‘One measure too many’: Belgium urged to abolish curfew
    Fewer transactions but property prices increase despite crisis
    Brussels Airlines will start flying to North America again this summer
    Public transit continues to struggle during the pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Hungary first EU country to administer Chinese coronavirus vaccine

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021

    Hungary has become the first country in the EU to administer the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 to its population.

    “Today, we are starting the vaccination with Chinese batches,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a brief message posted on Facebook.

    Using an emergency-use approval, the country has purchased 5 million doses from Sinopharm, which will be enough to treat 2.5 million people.

    “If vaccines aren’t coming from Brussels, we must obtain them from elsewhere … One cannot allow Hungarians to die simply because Brussels is too slow in procuring vaccines,” Orban said last month. “It doesn’t matter whether the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.”

    EU has so far approved three vaccines, the first one Pfizer received approval by the European Medicines Agency at the end of December, followed by the Moderna one in early January, and AstraZeneca’s end of January.

    Faced with criticism of the slow rollout, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has admitted her administration made a number of errors in their handling of the supply of vaccines for the EU.

    Vaccine uptake for the first dose among adults aged 18 years and above (%) in EU/EEA Member States

    Credit: ECDC

    The Brussels Times