EU to present Covid-19 ‘vaccination passports’ proposal in March
Monday, 01 March 2021
Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga
The European Commission will present a legislative proposal for a digital vaccination passport in March, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.
In the proposal, it should become clear what the European passport, the so-called “Digital Green Pass” will look like. European government leaders agreed that vaccination passports can help to make travel safer, but added that such a passport should certainly not give vaccinated people any privileges.
Particularly Member States in southern Europe whose economy relies heavily on tourism, such as Spain, Italy and Greece, are pinning their hopes on a vaccination certificate for travellers.
According to von der Leyen, the passes will provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, or test results for those who could not get a vaccine yet, as well as info on Covid-19 recovery.
The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives.
The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism.