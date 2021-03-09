   
Johnson & Johnson confirms delivery of 200 million doses to EU in 2021
Tuesday, 09 March, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson will deliver 200 million single-dose vaccines against the coronavirus to the EU in 2021, it confirmed through its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica.

    The Commission has reached a framework agreement with the company for the delivery of 400 million doses in total, half of which are expected to be delivered this year.

    Johnson & Johnson reacted by indicating that these doses were going to be delivered well, with a first arrival during the second quarter.

    “For the sake of transparency, we will submit an update on our production capacity to the European Commission in mid-March,” the pharmaceutical group said.

    The group plans to establish a global production network to meet its delivery targets. “We will launch the new production sites as soon as possible, in particular through collaborations with Catalent, Reig Jofre and Sanofi Pasteur.”

    According to the current production schedule, the company should gradually increase its production capacity to one billion doses per year by the end of the year.

