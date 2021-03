The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will begin a rolling review of the antibody cocktail developed by the American pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly as a treatment for Covid-19, EMA said on Thursday.

The antibodies in question are bamlanivimab and etesemivab. EMA will look at data on the use of a combination of the two, and on the use of bamlanivimab alone.

Preliminary results from two studies suggest the potential value of these antibodies in the fight against Covid , but EMA is still in the early stages of evaluating, it warned.

Related News

The combined antibody treatment currently has emergency approval in the US for people at risk. A temporary authorisation for use has been granted by France for Eli Lilly’s treatment with bamlanivimab alone.

The treatment is administered by infusion, in hospital only. The exceptional French authorisation is for the treatment of people who are coronavirus positive, have mild to moderate symptoms and are considered to be at high risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19.

The Brussels Times