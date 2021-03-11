   
European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports...
Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm...
Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls...
Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places...
UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a game changer’
    European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    ‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’: Brussels’ public restroom crisis
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    Revealed: early vaccines from Pfizer were below specifications
    Aid applications for Brussels businesses increase by 5 times in the last year
    Study: One in three long-covid sufferers had no initial symptoms
    Bois de la Cambre & cemeteries closed due to 70 km/h winds
    View more
    Share article:

    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The European Commission will extend the European mechanism for transparency and authorisation of exports of Covid-19 vaccine, which normally expired at the end of the month, it announced on Thursday.

    The mechanism, which has been extended until the end of June, allows for Europe to block shipments of vaccines from European soil, at least for pharmaceutical companies that have a contract with the Commission.

    It was put in place at the end of January, in the midst of the Commission’s battle with AstraZeneca. The company had then sharply reduced its deliveries to the EU, while at the same time continuing to deliver at full speed to the UK.

    In parallel to the extension, the Commission has simplified the procedure, a spokeswoman announced on Thursday. From now on, different consignments destined for different places in the same third country can be grouped together in a common request.

    Belgium was among the countries asking for a simplification of the administrative burden.

    Related News

     

    Companies wishing to take batches of vaccines out of the EU must notify the national authorities, who will assess the request and give the green light (or not) in consultation with the Commission.

    “Since the mechanism came into force, 249 requests for exports to 31 countries have been accepted, for a total of over 34 million doses,” said Miriam Garcia Ferrer.

    Only one request was refused, that of AstraZeneca, which wanted to transport 250,000 doses from Italy to Australia. This refusal was announced last week.

    The Brussels Times