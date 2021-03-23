   
EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Latest News:
EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights...
Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and...
Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium...
Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM...
Predictions for Belgium’s economy darken, even without more...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world
    Antwerp cafe owner sentenced for human trafficking and running a brothel
    Nearly 1.9 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Update: Consultative Committee will meet at 9:00 AM tomorrow
    Predictions for Belgium’s economy darken, even without more coronavirus measures
    Belgium to spend €200,000 on psychological well-being of doctors
    Flemish Government to seek advice on who should get vaccinated first
    Schools are ‘a mirror of the epidemic’, expert says
    Brussels will get smart lampposts
    Belgium in Brief: Doomscrolling As Lockdown Looms
    Another lockdown: More impact, but at higher cost, says Steven Van Gucht
    Brussels Jazz Weekend to be held on balconies this year
    Coronavirus vaccination milestone: one million adults in Belgium vaccinated
    Elections in Israel in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis
    Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech
    8 people injured in Brussels fire
    ‘Will not go away by itself’: Calls for stricter coronavirus measures mounting
    Germany extends lockdown until 18 April
    Consultative Committee could happen tomorrow
    Over 1 in 5 Belgian households is fuel poor
    View more
    Share article:

    EU imposes sanctions over violations of human rights around the world

    Tuesday, 23 March 2021
    The Cypriot (to the left) and Swedish ministers of foreign affairs at the council meeting on 22 March, credit: EU

    The Foreign Affairs Council decided on Monday to impose restrictive measures on eleven individuals and four entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses in China, North Korea, Libya, Russia, South Sudan and Eritrea.

    The decision on sanctions follows the adoption last December of a global human rights sanctions regime which allows EU to target individuals, entities and bodies – including state and non-state actors – responsible for, involved in or associated with serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide, no matter where they occurred.

    Two weeks ago, the EU adopted sanctions linked to the Navalny case in Russia.  The violations targeted in the new decision include the large-scale arbitrary detentions of, in particular, Uyghurs in Xinjiang in China, repression in North Korea, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Libya, torture and repression against LGBTI persons and political opponents in Chechnya in Russia, and torture, extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings in South Sudan and Eritrea.

    Under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, the listed individuals and entities are subject to an asset freeze in the EU. In addition, listed individuals are subject to a travel ban to the EU. Moreover, persons and entities in the EU are prohibited from making funds available, either directly or indirectly, to those listed.

    China has already reacted with its own sanction against among others European members of parliaments.

    “We were made aware during the meeting that China has retaliated to those sanctions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at the press conference (22 March). “Rather than change its policies and address our legitimate concerns, China has again turned a blind eye. These measures are regrettable and unacceptable.”

    The council also discussed EU-Turkey relations, described by Borrell as the most important issue because it is going to be considered at the next European Union Council on Thursday.

    No sanctions were imposed against Turkey. Borrell referred to a Commission report which recognises that, “since last December we have seen some signals in the right direction from the Turkish leadership and steps towards de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean. Drilling and exploratory vessels were withdrawn from the Cypriot exclusive economic zone, rhetoric has toned down and Turkish authorities have expressed their interest in a strong relationship with the European Union.”

    At the same time, the domestic situation in Turkey remains of serious concern, according to Borrell, but we “agreed with the (foreign) Ministers that it is important to continue encouraging positive developments. At the same time, there was a broad agreement that it is important to keep all options on the table in case required.”

    Asked about the talks in April on the Cyprus issue and whether Turkey will accept EU as an observer in them, Borrell confirmed that EU will talk about Cyprus but declined to enter any details.

    Borrell was also critical against the situation in Lebanon and did not exclude putting political pressure on officials there. “Lebanon is falling apart. Economically speaking the crisis is gigantic, the financial situation is deteriorating. This is not the moment to continue quarrelling politically and we will continue putting pressure on the political parties to make their behaviour change.”

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times