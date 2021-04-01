   
Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July ‘impossible’ say ambassadors
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
Latest News:
15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in...
De Wever takes up arms for contested Antwerp...
Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with...
Saint-Gilles prison is nearly closed for good...
Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in US after production error
    De Wever takes up arms for contested Antwerp Hands
    Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with special measures
    Saint-Gilles prison is nearly closed for good
    Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July ‘impossible’ say ambassadors
    Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend
    ‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital has reached full capacity, CEO warns
    Significantly cooler temperatures from Friday
    Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones
    WHO report on origin of COVID-19 leaves all options on the table
    Hospital worker arrested in Sky ECC investigation
    Belgium in Brief: April Fools Is Disappointing 
    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
    Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead in cell 
    Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes?
    Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO says
    Eurovision Song Contest can go ahead with live audience as test event
    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
    Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care
    View more
    Share article:

    Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July ‘impossible’ say ambassadors

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    The deadline for vaccinating the over-80s has already been missed. © Belga

    The EU’s target of having all adults vaccinated by the end of the second quarter is ‘impossible’ to reach, according to a confidential document drawn up by EU ambassadors and leaked to Bloomberg.

    EU ambassadors or their representatives sit on the Committee of Permanent Representatives, known as Coreper. Their job is to prepare the ground for regular meetings of EU ministers as well as summits. Their deliberations are considered to take part in confidence. 

    According to the latest prognoses, the document says, only 55% of adults will have been vaccinated by the end of June, with wide variations among countries. Malta tops the list, with 93.1% forecast to be reached by end June. Denmark comes next with 79.88%.

    Related News

     

    Belgium’s neighbours all score higher: the Netherlands 64.59%, Germany 61.04% and France 58.16%. Belgium itself has a forecast of 57.45%, just behind France, but a long way behind the EU target.

    A large part of the difference between countries concerns the proportion of their vaccinations carried out using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine compared to the AstraZeneca (AZ). The AZ vaccine has been plagued with delivery difficulties, made worse by a string of companies suspending use of the vaccine because of fears over side-effects.

    Belgium’s vaccination programme is built almost entirely on Pfizer, to the tune of 99.3%, which could explain why Belgium took no part in the recent brief boycott.

    The Coreper evaluation is not exactly soothsayer work: the target set for today has already been missed. The EU has set a target for having all people over the age of 80 vaccinated by the end of the first quarter, which arrived yesterday.

    In fact, the European Centre for Disease Control reports, the average rate for that cohort is still only 59.8%. Malta, Ireland, Sweden and Finland have achieved the goal. Belgium trails behind on 50.6%.

    Coreper was discussing how to share a shipment of ten million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, intended to compensate countries who had bet on AZ instead. The worst affected: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia. The proposal is to give seven million doses to them, leaving three million to be divided up among all 27 member states.

    The meeting broke up with no agreement.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times