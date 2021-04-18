   
Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers support
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Hospitalisations drop below 3,000...
Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers...
Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway...
Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of...
Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Coronavirus: Hospitalisations drop below 3,000
    Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers support
    Namur runs load tests on its aerial tramway
    Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule
    Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for women’
    After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering the pandemic?
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    Monster criminal trial on former NATO site starts on Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Petition against Dutch ‘test event’ in Breda gathers support

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    The Amphia hospital in Breda, within coughing distance of the 'test event'. © G. Lanting/Wikimedia

    Opposition is growing to the organisation of a ‘test event’ in Breda, just over the border with Belgium, intended to bring together 10,000 people in conditions safe against the transmission of Covid-19.

    The Breda event is just one of many being tested at museums, amusement parks, theatres, convention centres, football matches and concerts. The idea is to test how events could be organised in the safest possible conditions, for a sector that has been shut down for a year.

    Numbers will be limited, for the most part much lower than would normally be the case, and ticket-holders would have to show proof of a negative test taken no more than 48 hours before the event.

    The events are being organised by a group called Fieldlab, which was set up by the events sector itself. Doubts have therefore been cast regarding the objectivity of their results, in particular by the Outbreak Management Team, a group of Dutch experts that advises the government.

    Concerns include the use of rapid testing and how it is carried out, as well as the sheer number of test events being organised. Each event necessarily creates a large number of otherwise unnecessary travel movements, as well as additional human contacts.

    And Fieldlab has itself admitted that the number of new infections that may or may not be caused by their events is not part of their research.

    In Breda, meanwhile, a petition has been started against a planned test event to take place next week in the centre of the city, involving 10,000 members of the public, not 400m from a hospital where the intensive care unit is at full capacity of Covid patients. The petition was started by one of the hospital doctors.

    It consists of numerous different events,” explained VRT correspondent Joris Van Poppel on Radio 1.

    Museums, amusement parks, theatres, cafes, business conferences, football matches and a concert with 10,000 visitors.”

    The petition has already gathered 30,000 signatures from health workers, patients and their families against the event, described as a ‘pseudo-experiment’.

    Celebrating a party with 10,000 people, 400 metres from a Covid-overloaded hospital, is a slap in the face to patients and caregivers,” the petition says.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times