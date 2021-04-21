   
EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo...
Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked...
Record number of new businesses started in Belgium...
Strict restrictions on reopening of terraces makes it...
Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo
    Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked helicopter
    Record number of new businesses started in Belgium in 2020
    Strict restrictions on reopening of terraces makes it unprofitable, says hospitality sector
    Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation
    Belgium should postpone relaxations to end of May, expert suggests
    Banking: ING scraps interest on savings over €250,000
    EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations
    Flanders launches hunt for three new national parks
    Breda scraps ‘test event’ for 10,000 people after protests
    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
    Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis worse, psychologists warn
    All hospitalisation figures due to coronavirus decreased
    Attention: Police on the prowl as speed-camera campaign begins
    The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA
    Conference of the Future of Europe starts with digital platform for citizens’ debate
    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke
    Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three dead as police continue to search rubble
    Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day
    View more
    Share article:

    EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations

    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A deal on the European Climate Law has been reached, making legal obligations of the goals stipulated by the European Green Deal to create a climate-neutral Europe by 2050 and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

    The agreement was decided on early on Wednesday morning, one day ahead of World Earth Day, after over 14 hours of negotiations between representatives of the European Parliament and the 27 EU Member States.

    “This is a landmark moment for the EU and a strong signal to the world: our commitment to a Climate Neutral EU will guide our policies the next 30 years. This is a good day for people and the planet,” Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said on Twitter at around 05:00 AM.

     

     

    The European Commission has also proposed an intermediary 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% compared to levels in 1990, which will be included in the law as well.

    Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter that she warmly welcome the deal and that Europe’s political commitment to becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal one.

    “The Climate Law sets the EU on a green path for a generation, and it is our binding pledge to our children and grandchildren,” von der Leyen added.

    The percentage set out by the Climate Law is more ambitious than the previous goal of a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions, compared to the level in 1990, however, it is lower than the 60% cut that some MEPs were pleading for.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times