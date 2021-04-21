EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations

A deal on the European Climate Law has been reached, making legal obligations of the goals stipulated by the European Green Deal to create a climate-neutral Europe by 2050 and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

The agreement was decided on early on Wednesday morning, one day ahead of World Earth Day, after over 14 hours of negotiations between representatives of the European Parliament and the 27 EU Member States.

“This is a landmark moment for the EU and a strong signal to the world: our commitment to a Climate Neutral EU will guide our policies the next 30 years. This is a good day for people and the planet,” Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said on Twitter at around 05:00 AM.

Deal on the Climate Law! The European Climate Law turns our #EUGreenDeal targets into legal obligations:

📉 reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030

🌍 reaching climate neutrality by 2050 Climate neutrality will guide our policies for the next 30 years. pic.twitter.com/XvJkscP1Ee — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 21, 2021

The European Commission has also proposed an intermediary 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% compared to levels in 1990, which will be included in the law as well.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter that she warmly welcome the deal and that Europe’s political commitment to becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is now also a legal one.

“The Climate Law sets the EU on a green path for a generation, and it is our binding pledge to our children and grandchildren,” von der Leyen added.

The percentage set out by the Climate Law is more ambitious than the previous goal of a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions, compared to the level in 1990, however, it is lower than the 60% cut that some MEPs were pleading for.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times