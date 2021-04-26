   
Vaccinated Americans can travel to the EU this summer, says von der Leyen
Monday, 26 April, 2021
    Vaccinated Americans can travel to the EU this summer, says von der Leyen

    Monday, 26 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to travel to the European Union this summer, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    Non-essential travel from the United States to the EU was banned more than a year ago to limit the spread of Covid-19, but the US’ rapid vaccination rollout will make an adjustment possible, she said in an interview with The New York Times on Sunday.

    “The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyen said, referring to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

    The lifting of the restrictions will still depend on the evolution of the epidemiological situation, “but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union,” she added.

    “One thing is certain: all 27 EU members will unconditionally accept anyone who has been vaccinated with vaccines approved by the EMA,” von der Leyen said.

    She did not give further details or a possible timeline for when travel from the US could restart.

    Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron also told US media that France was “finalising” plans to allow vaccinated Americans to travel to France this summer.

    In the meantime, the European Commission has also proposed its own “Digital Green Certificate” for travel which is expected to be ready before the summer.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times