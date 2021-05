The EU is yet to renew its purchase contract for Covid-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca. The current order runs until June, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, indicated on Sunday.

Yesterday, the EU announced a renewal of its contract with Pfizer.

“We have not yet renewed the contract with AstraZeneca for after June, we are yet to take a decision,” the Commisioner told France Inter Radio in an interview.

The Brussels Times