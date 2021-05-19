EU to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from non-EU countries

The 27 Members States of the European Union want to reopen their borders to tourists from outside the EU if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
In the run-up to the summer season, the ambassadors of the 27 Member States supported a proposal by the Commission to relax entry restrictions for travellers from non-EU countries who are fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine authorised in the EU, a spokesperson said.
“The Council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted based on the new criteria agreed today,” spokesperson Christian Wigand said.
“This will help progressively resuming international inbound travel where it is possible to do so safely, while at the same time ensuring quick action to counter the spread of new virus variants,” he added.
It only concerns a recommendation from the Commission, with Member States retaining the final say on who they allow onto their territory.
However, the Member States are trying to coordinate their decisions on entry from non-EU countries as much as possible, because, in principle, there are no border controls within the EU/Schengen area.