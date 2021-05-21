   
EU to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries
Friday, 21 May, 2021
    EU to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

    The European Union wants to donate at least 100 million vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

    Everyone, everywhere in the world, should have access to vaccines against the coronavirus, stated von der Leyen at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome.

    “We will do our part,” she said, adding that the EU aims at “donating at least 100 million to low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021.”


    Additionally, the EU is “working closely with [its] industrial partners to supply vaccines to low and middle-income countries,” von der Leyen said.

    The companies “pledged” to make available 1.3 billion doses to those companies this year, with a billion from BionNTech/Pfizer, 200 million from Johnson & Johnson, and 100 million from Moderna.

