EU to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries

The European Union wants to donate at least 100 million vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

Everyone, everywhere in the world, should have access to vaccines against the coronavirus, stated von der Leyen at the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome.

“We will do our part,” she said, adding that the EU aims at “donating at least 100 million to low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021.”

We must step up efforts to give access to vaccines to low and middle income countries. We will do our part: #TeamEurope aims at donating at least 100 million doses to low and middle income countries by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/c0BO3m1xVa — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 21, 2021



Additionally, the EU is “working closely with [its] industrial partners to supply vaccines to low and middle-income countries,” von der Leyen said.

The companies “pledged” to make available 1.3 billion doses to those companies this year, with a billion from BionNTech/Pfizer, 200 million from Johnson & Johnson, and 100 million from Moderna.

The Brussels Times