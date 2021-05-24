   
De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from landing in the EU
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Latest News:
2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not...
De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from...
Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care...
Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with...
Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 May 2021
    2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not Covid-safe
    De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from landing in the EU
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care
    Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with a gunman on the loose
    Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June
    Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says
    Increase in newly created restaurants and bars
    Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams Belang
    UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens
    What is Whit Monday and how is it celebrated in Belgium?
    Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant
    Manhunt Day Six: The search goes international
    Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions down, 118 discharges in one day
    Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic
    Barnier’s last throw of the dice
    Over 100,000 people on Qvax reserve list have received vaccine appointment
    Euro 2020: Organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19 ahead of Russia – Belgium
    Missing Belgian student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead in Switzerland
    Major air quality study launched in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from landing in the EU

    Monday, 24 May 2021

    Credit: Alexander De Croo's cabinet.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called for EU heads of state and government to impose sanctions on Belarus ahead of an EU summit meeting in Brussels on Monday evening.

    Belarus hijacked an airliner bound for Minsk on Sunday in order to arrest one of its passengers, young opposition journalist Roman Protassevitch, whose immediate release Belgium is also calling for.

    De Croo suggested banning Belavia Belarusian Airlines from operating in the EU.

    “We must consider sanctions, including banning Belavia from landing at EU airports,” the head of the Belgian government tweeted late on Sunday evening. Belavia is the national airline of Belarus and offers flights to most European capitals.

    “The landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 forced by Belarus is unacceptable. The European Council must send a clear and unambiguous message. Roman Protassevich must be released immediately,” De Croo stated.

    The European Council meeting will take place at 7:00 PM on Monday.

    The Ryanair plane was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania when Belarus sent a fighter jet to intercept it.

    The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced on 10 May that the EU was preparing new sanctions against Belarus and hoped to adopt them “in the coming weeks” – sanctions for which the unanimity of member states is required.

    The European Union decided at the end of February to extend until 28 February 2022 the sanctions already imposed on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his regime involved in the repression of the 9 August 2020 presidential election protest.

    Eighty-eight individuals, including Lukashenko, along with seven entities were sanctioned with an EU travel ban and asset freeze.

    The EU refused to recognise the results of the presidential election, which it deemed “rigged.” The historically large protests that followed were harshly repressed.

    Despite European and American sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko and senior members of his government, the Belarusian president, backed by Moscow, has shown no serious signs of compromise in the face of the protest movement.

    The Brussels Times