   
EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois...
2.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines blocked from...
Belgian journalists who housed migrants acquitted by Brussels...
EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant...
SNCB launches pilot project for flexible subscriptions for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 May 2021
    ‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday
    2.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines blocked from distribution in Belgium
    Belgian journalists who housed migrants acquitted by Brussels court
    EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds
    SNCB launches pilot project for flexible subscriptions for home-work journeys
    Number of newborns in Flanders slumped to lowest point in almost 20 years
    Discrimination found in Antwerp labour market when it comes to origin and age
    World-first remote ‘green sensors’ on Flemish motorway show vehicle emission worse than expected
    Belgium’s employment recovery among the slowest in Europe
    First Moderna, then Pfizer? Belgium studies if first and second shot can be different
    Revealed: Government ministry hacked by foreign power
    Deaths as a result of coronavirus continue to decline in Belgium
    The Recap: Avoidance, Airlines & Action
    Over 70% of high-risk patients in Belgium vaccinated
    Facebook removes support group for terror suspect Jürgen Conings
    Ireland among latest orange travel zones on European coronavirus map
    New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?
    ‘Give the vaccine time’ and avoid infection in first weeks after vaccination
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’
    View more
    Share article:

    EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds

    Wednesday, 26 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga/ F.Malavolta

    The European Union, through its migrant policy, is in part to blame for the deaths of migrants travelling across the central Mediterranean route, the United Nations (UN) said in a report on Wednesday.

    What is happening to migrants on this route is the result of a failed system of migration governance, one that” fails to place the human rights of migrants at the centre of it,” according to a 37-page report entitled “Lethal Disregard”, from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

    “This isn’t a tragic anomaly, but rather a consequence of concrete policy decisions and practices by the Libyan authorities, EU, Member States and institutions, and other actors that have combined to create an environment where the dignity and human rights of migrants are at risk,” the report stated.

    “The real tragedy of the damage and death along the central Mediterranean route is that so much of it is preventable,” it added.

    Thousands of refugees and migrants, of whom many are fleeing countries in Africa, risk their lives to travel to Europe via the Libyan route each year, often on small dinghy boats with too many people on board.

    From January 2019 to December 2020, at least 2,239 migrants have died attempting to cross the central Mediterranean Sea, crossing primarily from Libya to either Italy or Malta.

    On Wednesday, the day the report was published, photographs emerged highlighting the impact of this border policy crisis, showing the bodies of babies and young children washed up on a beach in Libya.

    The report highlighted that in recent months, several member states have taken extra measures to criminalise, impede or halt the work of humanitarian rescue vessels and search planes, which have had “deadly consequences for adults and children seeking safety.”

    The unanswered distress calls, cutting back on official search and rescue operations, the obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts by individual governments, and so-called “pushback” of migrants to Libya, where migrant vessels have been returned from international waters to Libya, further contributed to the high death toll witnessed on this route, it found.

    Commenting on the report, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the EU and its member states, as well as Libyan authorities for urgent reforms of search and rescue policies and practices to ensure compliance with international law.