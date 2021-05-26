   
Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be decided on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021
Latest News:
Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be...
Belgium-Austria night trains restart with expanded offer...
European Commission wants stronger commitments from platforms against...
Activists colour European parliament green amid controversial farming...
Belgium stops giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 May 2021
    Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be decided on Friday
    Belgium-Austria night trains restart with expanded offer
    European Commission wants stronger commitments from platforms against misinformation
    Activists colour European parliament green amid controversial farming policy discussions
    Belgium stops giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s
    2.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines blocked from distribution in Belgium
    Computers predict Red Devils to win Euro 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Will You Ever Go Back To Work?
    ‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday
    Belgian journalists who housed migrants acquitted by Brussels court
    EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds
    SNCB launches pilot project for flexible subscriptions for home-work journeys
    Number of newborns in Flanders slumped to lowest point in almost 20 years
    Discrimination found in Antwerp labour market when it comes to origin and age
    World-first remote ‘green sensors’ on Flemish motorway show vehicle emission worse than expected
    Belgium’s employment recovery among the slowest in Europe
    First Moderna, then Pfizer? Belgium studies if first and second shot can be different
    Revealed: Government ministry hacked by foreign power
    Deaths as a result of coronavirus continue to decline in Belgium
    The Recap: Avoidance, Airlines & Action
    View more
    Share article:

    Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be decided on Friday

    Wednesday, 26 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide whether to authorise Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Friday, the EU regulator said.

    If approved, the vaccine would be the first one to get the green light from the EMA to be given to young people in the 27-nation European Union.

    For the time being, its approval is limited to people over 16 years old.

    The EMA says it will hold a press conference on Friday to share “the outcome of an extraordinary meeting of its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (…) on the paediatric indications of the vaccine.”

    The United States’ drug agency has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds.

    The EMA’s executive director Emer Cooke announced in early May that the Amsterdam-based regulator would conduct an accelerated assessment of the data submitted by vaccine developers for approval when it comes to that age group.

    The results of this were initially expected in June.

    Cooke told European newspapers on 11 May that the EMA had received the data from Pfizer/BioNTech and that the agency (which was also waiting for “data from clinical trials and the study in Canada”) planned to “accelerate” its assessment.

    In mid-May, however, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries to stop vaccinating children and adolescents, who are less vulnerable to the disease, against Covid-19.

    Dr. Tedros said to instead donate those doses to the Covax system, which aims to redistribute coronavirus vaccines to poor countries.

    That ethical issue is likely to be raised again (as it was when the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those over the age of 16), should the vaccine be approved for 12-15 year olds on Friday.

    Meanwhile, Belgium announced it would stop administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to people younger than 41 years old, following the death of a woman who was vaccinated with it.

    The Brussels Time