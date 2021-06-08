   
More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 June, 2021
Latest News:
More than one million EU citizens already have...
Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed...
Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against...
New regulation sets maximum price for coronavirus tests...
Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 June 2021
    More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate
    Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed again
    Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against variants, Taskforce stresses
    New regulation sets maximum price for coronavirus tests
    Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland
    Too much telework reduces its beneficial effects, study finds
    ‘Don’t let the sting be in the tail of this crisis,’ warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Best Pizza?
    Consumers face more risks than ever from counterfeit products
    Wallonia wants more swimming pools in region
    WHO asks laboratories to share 50% of their vaccines with Covax
    Tens of thousands of people in Flanders consider buying a gun
    Largest dinosaur discovered in Australia identified as a new species
    Waiting lists for mental health care also growing in private sector, especially for young people
    Brussels installs two new bicycle and pedestrian bridges over canal
    Fewer than 1,000 people in hospital as a result of coronavirus
    The Recap: Frontex, Face Masks & Foreign Investment
    Brussels pizzeria named best in Belgium
    EU auditors: Border agency not effective in fighting illegal immigration and cross-border crime
    Next Consultative Committee meeting postponed until 18 June
    View more
    Share article:

    More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate

    Tuesday, 08 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The implementation of the European Covid certificate is “progressing well” on a technical level, Commissioner Didier Reynders told the European Parliament on Tuesday morning.

    Nine countries have already started issuing such certificates, which will have to be recognized in the other member states: Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, Spain and the Czech Republic.

    More than a million EU citizens have received one, according to the Commissioner.

    A political agreement on the long-awaited certificate was reached on 20 May, ahead of the summer tourist season.

    The European Parliament, meeting this week in Strasbourg, must now formally give the green light to the agreement. The votes will take place this Tuesday evening, and the results will be announced Wednesday morning.

    Compromises needed to be reached regarding a few measures, such as a demand for free coronavirus testing.

    A proposed solution involves encouraging member states to ensure “affordable” tests are widely available, but the details are vague.

    In Belgium, anyone who is able to be vaccinated but refuses will have to pay for a PCR test or a rapid antigen test. Everyone else will get two such tests for free.

    The regulation governing the certificate will enter into force on July 1, but many member states will already be participating in a “test” phase before that date, connecting to the European platform to make sure the national systems for issuing this proof (paper or digital) of vaccination, negative test or recent recovery of Covid-19 are functional.

    Belgium will be part of the pilot in the second half of June.

    “The more Covid certificates are issued in the coming weeks, the better we can avoid problems,” said European Commissioner Didier Reynders on Tuesday. “[This certificate] will make life easier for citizens. It will help them move around the EU, whether for work, family reasons or leisure.”

    The European regulation that will be validated in the coming days defines a single format.

    If a member state is not ready to issue such a certificate by July 1, it will be given six weeks to do so.

    The Brussels Times