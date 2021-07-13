Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s vaccine tracker, however, only 44.9% of adult citizens are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday 13 July.
However, considering the differences between reporting timeframes of various Member States and the time ECDC needs to process the data, the ECDC states on its website that delays and discrepancies between with the latest national figures are possible.
In Belgium, 53,8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute on Tuesday.
According to figures by the Commission, 366 million people over 18 years old currently live in the EU.