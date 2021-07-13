   
Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 July, 2021
Latest News:
Over 50% of adults in EU now fully...
Belgium-based pharma company criticised for giving electric shocks...
Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies...
Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first...
Brussels launches awards for best terraces...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 July 2021
    Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission
    Belgium-based pharma company criticised for giving electric shocks to dogs
    Brussels Airlines to stop greeting passengers with ‘ladies and gentlemen’
    Zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, for the first time in a year
    Brussels launches awards for best terraces
    Belgian hospitals demand mandatory vaccination for all healthcare staff
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Context
    Foreign affairs council: Too early to turn a new page in EU-Israel relations?
    Only 1 in 3 returning travellers complies with test obligation, says Corona Commissioner
    Brussels summer camp ends early after Covid-19 infections
    Cameras catch illegal dumping: ‘Mainly locals in slippers and nightgowns’
    Record number of charity bequests in Flanders
    Bus taking Belgian youths home from holidays caught fire in France
    Period between two Pfizer coronavirus shots shortened to three weeks again
    Brits in EU raise red flag on new English quarantine rules
    Almost 1,000 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    The Recap: Medical Successes, Yo-Yos & Beer Pourers
    Flemish agency cannot fine 20 Belgians who returned from Spain by plane
    One year in prison for second traveller with fake PCR test, Brussels court rules
    Stella launches search for Belgium’s beer pouring masters
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission

    Tuesday, 13 July 2021

    Credit: Pexels

    More than half of adult citizens in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

    She stressed that it is important to get vaccinated “to keep safe from variants and avoid a new wave of infections.”

    Additionally, she repeated her announcement from last weekend, saying that pharmaceutical companies already supplied enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adult EU citizens.

    “Let’s do it,” she added.


    According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s vaccine tracker, however, only 44.9% of adult citizens are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday 13 July.

    However, considering the differences between reporting timeframes of various Member States and the time ECDC needs to process the data, the ECDC states on its website that delays and discrepancies between with the latest national figures are possible.

    In Belgium, 53,8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute on Tuesday.

    According to figures by the Commission, 366 million people over 18 years old currently live in the EU.