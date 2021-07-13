Over 50% of adults in EU now fully vaccinated, says Commission

More than half of adult citizens in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday.

She stressed that it is important to get vaccinated “to keep safe from variants and avoid a new wave of infections.”

Additionally, she repeated her announcement from last weekend, saying that pharmaceutical companies already supplied enough doses to vaccinate 70% of adult EU citizens.

“Let’s do it,” she added.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s vaccine tracker, however, only 44.9% of adult citizens are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday 13 July.

However, considering the differences between reporting timeframes of various Member States and the time ECDC needs to process the data, the ECDC states on its website that delays and discrepancies between with the latest national figures are possible.

In Belgium, 53,8% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute on Tuesday.

According to figures by the Commission, 366 million people over 18 years old currently live in the EU.