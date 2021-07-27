EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in care facilities

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published yesterday a risk assessment about COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the EU/EEA and highlighted the occurrence of several outbreaks in these homes during the past six months.

While high vaccination coverage among long-term care facilities (LTCF) residents was confirmed in all reported outbreaks, based on the available reported data, vaccination coverage among LTCF health care workers (HCW) and other staff was often sub-optimal, according to ECDC.

“Protecting the elderly and the frail must continue to be a priority,” commented Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director (26 July). “COVID-19 vaccine uptake needs to be further promoted among long-term care facilities residents and all persons who come in contact with them such as healthcare workers, auxiliary staff, caretakers and visitors.”

She added that, “In the current epidemiological context, meticulous compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions like the use of face masks, appropriate hand hygiene and physical distancing should be maintained”.

The first wave of the coronavirus crisis in 2020 hit most countries unprepared and left often retirement and nursing homes in Belgium and other countries to care for their vulnerable residents by themselves.

Once the vaccine rollout started, vaccination programmes in the EU member states prioritised residents and staff in LTCFs, healthcare workers, social care personnel and people with health conditions that made them vulnerable to severe disease as the main target groups for vaccination.

Vaccine uptakes among LTCF residents and staff

According to the report , while the estimated uptake among adults aged 80 years and older is overall high with a median of 78.7% in 27 reporting countries, the situation among LTCF staff is less good and may indicate vaccine hesitancy.

As of week 27 (ending 11 July 2021), the median vaccine uptake among LTCF residents in 12 reporting EU/EEA countries was 80.6% (country range: 37.7-100%) for at least one dose and 75.2% (country range: 33.3-100%) for full vaccination. Only four countries (Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden) reported full vaccination coverage of more than 80% in this population.

17 countries reported about the vaccine uptake in healthcare workers, with a median vaccine uptake of 83.9% (country range: 22.2-100%) for at least one dose and 77% (country range: 21.2-100%) for full vaccination. Eight countries (Czechia, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Romania and Spain) reported full vaccination coverage of more than 80% in this population.

However, ECDC cautions that data on COVID-19 vaccine uptake among healthcare workers has several limitations.

Firstly, there is significant variability in the definition of ‘healthcare worker’ between countries, which may or may not include all staff working in LTCFs, and there is not a specific category for LTCF staff. It is therefore not possible to infer that the same high vaccine uptake reported for healthcare workers applies to all LTCF staff.

Secondly, staff working in LTCFs usually includes a limited number of healthcare workers and a larger number of auxiliary staff, for whom there are limited data on vaccination coverage. Due to the lack of reliable data on vaccination coverage among LTCF staff, ECDC assumed that over 20% of the staff are unvaccinated.

Measures to protect long-care facilities

Variants of concern (VOCs) such as the Delta variant associated with higher transmissibility have been implicated in most of the outbreaks of breakthrough infections in LTCFs.

Although the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the EU/EEA is high, no vaccine is 100% effective. Infections amongst fully vaccinated persons are expected, particularly in the elderly, or persons with underlying conditions. “Vaccines prevent severe disease to a large extent; however, we can still see hospitalisations and even deaths in these populations.”

ECDC lists the following specific measures to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on individuals residing in LTCF:

Full vaccination coverage of residents and all people in contact with LTCF residents needs to be rapidly ensured. This includes in addition to residents, healthcare personnel and other staff working in LTCF, as well as visitors.

Countermeasures to reduce the risk of virus introduction into these LTCF communities need to be in place.

Early identification of COVID-19 cases is essential for the introduction of control measures and the prevention of any further spread of outbreaks. Therefore, testing, contact tracing and investigation of LTCF COVID-19 cases and outbreaks should remain a priority for public health authorities.

Meticulous compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).

In particular, efforts should be undertaken to promote further COVID-19 vaccination to unvaccinated LTCF staff through specific activities targeting vaccine acceptance and barriers to uptake.

