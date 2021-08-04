EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called on the United States to quickly lift its sweeping entry restrictions on travellers from Europe.

The epidemiological situation related to the coronavirus is almost similar on both sides of the Atlantic, she argued.

Von der Leyen insisted that reciprocal rules should apply in Europe and the US for travellers arriving from the partner country.

“We are in contact with our American friends to solve this problem as soon as possible,” she told German media RND.

“The situation can no longer drag on for weeks.”

European citizens have in principle not been able to fly to the US since March 2020, with the exception of certain groups of people such as relatives of US citizens, diplomats and employees of international organisations.

On the European side, it was decided in June to gradually lift the travel restrictions on Americans.

Europe is surprised that it has not benefited from a similar easing, while the US is allowing arrivals on its soil from countries where the health situation is more worrying.

The Brussels Times