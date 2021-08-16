Refugee crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban enters Kabul without meeting resistance

After the Taliban overrun most of Afghanistan last week and captured major cities, its forces took over the capital Kabul during the weekend and were shown taken pictures from the residence of president Ashraf Ghani who had already fled the country.

In a message on Facebook, he wrote that he had left the country to avoid any bloodshed in the capital. The Afghan national army, trained and armed by the US since its invasion of Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, did not put up any resistance after the withdrawal of American troops since May this year.

The sudden fall of Kabul took the American administration with surprise despite its intelligence. Only recently did president Joe Biden express his belief in the Afghan army and its resolve to defend the capital. It turns out that its strength was exaggerated and mostly existed on paper because of widespread corruption.

Biden has changed and rectified most of his predecessor Trump’s decisions in domestic and foreign affairs but when it comes to Afghanistan, he pursued the same policy and sticked to Trump’s peace agreement with the Taliban despite the changing circumstances on the ground.

The agreement signed in Doha, Quatar, in January 2020, called for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan as of May this year. The presumption behind the agreement was that the Taliban and the Afghan government would conduct their own negotiations on a peaceful transfer of power after elections.

This never happened. The two sides could not agree on the release of prisoners as a condition of starting serious talks and never negotiated in good faith. Instead of keeping a cease-fire during the talks, the Taliban launched a military offensive during which hundred of civilians were killed.

Already on Sunday (15 August), the US announced that its embassy staff would be evacuated and the state department recommended other foreign embassies to do the same. The world is bracing for what will happen now in Afghanistan.

EU position

In a statement last week (12 August), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said that “the Taliban’s ongoing military offensive is in direct contradiction to their stated commitment to a negotiated settlement of the conflict and the Doha peace process” but stopped short of asking the US to continue keeping forces in the country to prevent a Taliban power take-over.

However, he warned that “if power is taken by force and an Islamic Emirate re-established, the Taliban would face non-recognition, isolation, lack of international support and the prospect of continued conflict and protracted instability in Afghanistan.”

In a joint statement on Monday morning, the EU together with a number EU and non-EU countries called on all parties “to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country”.

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

There is no common EU policy on the treatment of asylum applications by Afghan nationals and every EU member state decides on its own. The Belgian State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has reversed his previous position on sending Afghan asylum seekers back to their country.

“Now, also as the situation in the airport has become chaotic in Kabul, it is impossible to send those people back at the moment, as most repatriations go through Kabul airport,” his spokesperson told The Brussels Times. The situation in Afghanistan has now become so terrible that “it is clear that Afghan refugees cannot be sent back to their country at this moment.”

Another issue is the rescue of those Afghans who worked as translators and collaborated with the US and other countries who joined the coalition or worked with international help organisations. They fear for their lives if they stay in Afghanistan. The US has put in place procedures for allowing them to move to the US but its full of bureaucratic hurdles and it takes years to complete the process.

The EU member states who employed local translators and other support staff were also taken by surprise and have now to change their own rules to enable them to seek asylum and protection.

The Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said at press conference yesterday that it plans to receive up 300 local people, including families, who supported its troops, by abolishing the condition that a asylum application has to be filed outside Afghanistan. It is closing its embassy in Kabul but it will continue to work in Stockholm, according to the foreign minister.

Asked if the whole effort to carry out democratic reforms in Afghanistan was a failure, she replied that that the reforms were not in vain and had benefited Afghan women. She thought that it would be possible to collaborate with the Taliban regime and continue development projects in the country.

The Taliban has already announced that it plans to establish the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. If it means a reversal to the situation when they ruled in the past, a country ruled by strict Sharia law, the American invasion and withdrawal, supported by EU and its member states, will be remembered as another foreign policy disaster and a lesson in the impossibility to impose democracy on a country.

M. Apelblat

The Brussels Times