   
Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate threat”
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 August, 2021
Latest News:
Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate...
End of Covid crisis management phase could be...
Doctors advise against intensive sport after Covid vaccination...
Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives...
Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 August 2021
    Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate threat”
    End of Covid crisis management phase could be near, Vandenbroucke says
    Doctors advise against intensive sport after Covid vaccination
    Flemish company steps in to rescue flood-damaged archives
    Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday
    Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman to swim Belgian coastline
    Coming soon: Green lights for all trams in Ghent and Antwerp
    Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking
    Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to disaster
    EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to prevent humanitarian crisis
    People with weakened immune system to get third coronavirus dose
    Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats
    Covid-19: New infections approach 2,000 a day
    19-year-old Belgian to take off on possible record-breaking solo flight today
    The Recap: Returning Travellers Account For 1 in 3 Brussels Covid Cases
    Returning travellers make up a third of all Brussels Covid cases
    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flanders, not Brussels
    First Belgian plane left for Afghanistan evacuation
    Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for flood victims
    Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833
    View more
    Share article:

    Afghanistan: “EU needs to resettle people under immediate threat”

    Wednesday, 18 August 2021

    Kabul airport, credit: Belga

    The interior ministers in the EU member states discussed the latest development in Afghanistan at an extraordinary meeting today.

    The meeting was convened by the Slovenian EU presidency at the request of Lithuania and organised within the EU Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR). The meeting was originally supposed to focus on the Belarus border situation with Lithuania and to discuss actions to safeguard the integrity and security of this part of EU’s external border.

    However, the situation at the border between Belarus and Lithuania was overshadowed by the unfolding events in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul and the Taliban takeover of power. High Representative Josep Borrell joined the meeting to brief the interior ministers of his assessment of the situation in Afghanistan with a focus on the political, humanitarian and migration aspects.

    By now EU and probably all member states have evacuated their own embassy staff but, in most cases, local staff have been left behind. With every day passing, it becomes more difficult for them travel to the airports still protected by US troops in Afghanistan for safe transport out from the country.

    Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, said in a statement after the meeting that EU needs to evacuate both EU staff and local staff. She also included journalists and human rights defenders, especially women, among those under immediate threat. “We need to help them to resettle in the EU,” she said.

    The Sweden, her own home country, has at the time of writing (Wednesday evening) not yet managed to evacuate the local staff who worked at its embassy or the more than 300 local staff who worked for its troops in Afghanistan in the past. The Swedish foreign minister said today that she hopes that it will be possible to evacuate them by Friday.

    Due to the security situation in Afghanistan, the European Commission is not sharing any figures on the number of people who need to be evacuated.

    As regards Afghan migrants already in the EU and whose asylum applications have been rejected, the Commissioner said that it is impossible to resend them to Afghanistan. “It’s not safe there.”

    EU also needs to avoid a migratory crisis, she said. Displaced people inside Afghanistan should be able to return to their homes and not try to embark on dangerous and illegal routes to EU and other countries.

    The Brussels Times