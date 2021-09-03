   
WhatsApp fined €225 million in Ireland in privacy case
Friday, 03 September, 2021
    WhatsApp fined €225 million in Ireland in privacy case

    Friday, 03 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Photo by Kev Costello on Unsplash

    The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined the messaging service WhatsApp €225 million for breaches of the GDPR, the EU’s online privacy regulation.

    The fine is the second-largest so far even handed out for GDPR offences, after Amazon was fined €746 million in July by the data protection authority in Luxembourg.

    The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the law within the EU on data protection, and also applies to anyone operating internet services within the territory. It is also the reason why every time we visit an internet website, we have to give permission for cookies and what sort of cookies.

    The GDPR came into force in May 2018, and allows privacy watchdogs in member states to fine companies for breaches worth up to 4% of their worldwide income.

    For companies like WhatsApp and its parent Facebook, that presents a huge liability in the case of breaches, and Facebook has lost several cases brought by the DPC and later appealed to the European Court of Justice.

    Ireland is a popular place of installation for multinationals, as it was fairly lax on matters like data transfer – sending data on EU users to head office in the US. However that was before the GDPR, since when the DPC has been one of the prime movers in enforcement.

    The case concerned how WhatsApp communicated user data to its parent company, and how it dealt with data from users and non-users.

    One of the things that may not be clear to the users of apps such as WhatsApp is that the cookies they unthinking agree to include tracking cookies, which not only look at their WhatsApp data, but which then follow them on the internet tracking their activity elsewhere.

    If WhatsApp tracking cookies can then pass that data back to Facebook, it adds to the mountain of data Facebook already holds on most of us, from birthday to holidays to jobs to Dad’s birthday.

    WhatsApp, reports said, had set aside a fund of €77.5 million to cover the fine it expected. The actual fine is almost three times as large. The company intends to appeal.

    We do not agree with the decision about the transparency we offered to people in 2018. The penalties are disproportionate. We will challenge this decision,” a spokesperson said.

    WhatsApp, they said, has always committed to “provide a secure and private service”.

    “We have worked to ensure that the information we provide is transparent and complete, and we will continue to do so.”