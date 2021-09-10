   
Majority of Europeans in favour of conditionality for EU recovery funds
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Latest News:
Denying freedoms to non-vaccinated people ‘certainly’ possible, says...
Special needs kids get 32 new buses to...
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Being Singled Out?...
Brussels launches call for young artists...
Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 September 2021
    Denying freedoms to non-vaccinated people ‘certainly’ possible, says Vandenbroucke
    Special needs kids get 32 new buses to take them to school
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Being Singled Out?
    Brussels launches call for young artists
    Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities and municipalities
    Majority of Europeans in favour of conditionality for EU recovery funds
    Wanted: Brits back in Ypres, say businesses
    ‘We protect each other’: Flanders to vaccinate foreign students
    Just 4% of Belgian employees benefit from a travel allowance
    Residents say violence and crime getting out of hand in North Brussels
    ‘Lessons need to be learned’: WHO calls for joint European pandemic response
    Italian courts refuse to extradite André Cools murder suspect
    Coronavirus infections stabilising whilst deaths rise
    ‘Moving the problem’: Brussels hospitality sector calls for uniform rules across Belgium
    Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine
    ‘Economic necessity’: Tomorrowland wants three festival weekends in 2022
    Belgium approves agreement to expand Covid Safe Ticket
    People with reduced immunity will be offered an extra vaccine dose in Belgium
    EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of EV charging points
    Moped platform Felyx will fine its users for bad parking
    View more
    Share article:

    Majority of Europeans in favour of conditionality for EU recovery funds

    Friday, 10 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The majority of Europeans believes that the EU’s recovery funds should only be awarded to countries that follow the rule of law and democratic principles, a recent survey conducted by the European Parliament found.

    More than four out of five respondents (81%) indicated to be in favour of conditionality of the EU’s financial support within the framework of the NextGenerationEU programme, showing “clear public support for transparency and effective control of EU funds.”

    “The European Parliament has been clear that EU Recovery Funds should not go to governments that do not respect core democratic values or uphold the Rule of Law,” said European Parliament President David Sassoli.

    “This survey confirms that an overwhelming majority of EU citizens agree. If you consistently undermine EU values, you should not expect EU funds,” he added.

    Clear objectives

    The Parliament, alongside the European Commission, closely assessed the Member States’ plans for financial aid for the relaunch of the economy post-pandemic earmarked under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility to ensure they are used in line with the objectives of a “greener, more digital and resilient European society.”

    For the EU as a whole, the plan includes up to €672.5 billion to support investments and reforms across the EU.

    Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have repeatedly been urging the Commission to activate a “conditionality instrument” to prevent certain EU countries that are accused of going against the bloc’s values from benefiting from EU financial support.

    The European Commission throughout the summer withheld approval of national pandemic stimulus plans for various countries, including Poland and Hungary, reportedly over concerns about the primacy of EU law, including press freedoms, LGTBQ+ rights and compromising of judicial independence.

    In the case of Hungary, which has asked for more than €7 billion in grants, the Commission has said the withholding of funds is in response to corruption allegations and a lack of a safeguard again funds being used for other means.

    However, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government argues the Commission is using it as leverage to punish the country for passing its recent and heavily criticised LGBTQ+ law, which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “clearly discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation and goes against the fundamental values of the European Union: human dignity, equality and human rights.”

    At the end of last year, during negotiations on the EU’s multiannual budget, the conditionality mechanism was accepted by Poland and Hungary following discussions, however, according to the promises of the European Council, this could only be activated after a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

    Cases against Poland, with regards to the Polish law on the disciplinary regime against judges, which the EU argues is not compatible with EU law, and against Hungary within the CJEU are ongoing.

    Use of funds

    The survey also found that 60% of Europeans expect NextGenerationEU projects and the funding they receive to help their country overcome the economic and social damage brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. In Belgium, around 55% of respondents agreed with this statement.

    Whilst 45% of citizens trust their governments to use the funds wisely, around two-fifth (41%) of respondents express doubt about the capacity of their national governments to use the additional funds properly.

    In Belgium, this figure was slightly lower, with 36% of respondents questioning whether the national government can be trusted to invest the funding in an effective way.

    In line with the general consensus across the bloc, many respondents in Belgium (44%) named global warming as one of the top three most important priorities that the Parliament should be focussing on.

    Meanwhile, in Poland and Hungary, where questions have been raised around the state of “Democracy and the rule of law” on a national level, this item made it into the top three priorities that should be focused on by the Parliament, whilst on EU average, it comes in eighth place.