US to lift travel ban for EU and UK citizens in November

Vaccinated and tested travellers from the European Union and the United Kingdom will be allowed into the United States again from November, the White House announced on Monday.

The US will reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from 33 countries including India, Brazil and the 26 EU Member States, report local media.

“Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU,” announced the US Ambassador to the EU, Stavros Lambrinidis, on Twitter.

To travel to the US, travellers will need proof of both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test, taken within 3 days of departure. Additionally, the US government requires travellers to wear a mask and to cooperate with extensive contact tracing.

Quarantine, however, is not necessary.

Covid-19 response coordinator at the White House Jeff Zients, who announced the news, said that “vaccination is the best weapon in our arsenal to keep people safe and stop the spread of the virus.”

By November, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will publish a list of vaccines that the United States will accept.

In the meantime, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to the lifting of the travel ban, calling it “a fantastic boost for business and trade.”