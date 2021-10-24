   
European Parliament emphasises healthy food and animal welfare in EU Farm to Fork Strategy
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Latest News:
European Parliament emphasises healthy food and animal welfare...
Austria presents bill to legalise euthanasia...
Brussels’ Museum Night Fever draws in some 12,000...
Relaunch of 10,000 steps campaign to get Flemish...
‘No scientific basis’ for giving everyone third dose,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘No scientific basis’ for giving everyone third dose, vaccine expert says
    2
    Re-introducing face masks indoors considered as Covid-19 situation worsens
    3
    Threats of strike action could affect Brussels’ STIB network from Monday
    4
    Brussels bars linked to alleged sexual assault vouch to improve women’s safety
    5
    Angèle releases new single: ‘Bruxelles je t’aime’
    Share article:

    European Parliament emphasises healthy food and animal welfare in EU Farm to Fork Strategy

    Sunday, 24 October 2021

    MEPs underline the need to reduce agriculture’s environmental footprint. Vegetables market, Porto, Portugal, credit: Unsplash/Stefan Pflaum

    The European Parliament adopted this week a resolution on the EU Farm to Fork Strategy calling for a fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly food system.

    The resolution was adopted with an overwhelming majority of 452 votes in favour, 170 against and 76 abstentions. The vote took place on Tuesday (19 October) with results announced the following day. It is expected by animal welfare organisations to trigger a faster shift away from intensive animal farming and pave the way for higher animal welfare standards.

    While the Parliament welcomes the Farm to Fork Strategy, it underlines the importance of producing sustainable and healthy food to achieve the goals of the European Green Deal, including on climate, biodiversity, zero pollution and public health.

    Most Europeans’ diets are not in line with recommendations for healthy eating. The resolution includes recommendations for EU science-based recommendations for healthy diets, including a mandatory EU front-of-pack nutritional label. Labelling for vegetarian and vegan foods should be put forward without further delay.

    “A population-wide shift in consumption patterns is needed towards more healthy foods, diets and lifestyles, including increased consumption of sustainably and regionally produced plants and plant-based foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes.”

    Furthermore, the overconsumption of meat and ultra-processed products, as well as products high in sugars, salt and fats, which will also benefit the environment and animal welfare and secure a more resilient economy, must be addressed.

    Importantly, the resolution also calls for binding reduction targets for pesticide use and ambitious targets for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and related land use, including strict criteria for biomass-based renewable energy. The Commission proposal does not include such targets.

    On animal welfare, the Parliament considers it important to start infringement procedures against systemically non-compliant member states in the implementation and enforcement of existing animal welfare legislation and, where necessary, to close legislative gaps and set higher standards in legislation for animal welfare.

    It is essential for the EU to take into account the compliance of non-EU countries with animal welfare standards, particularly where imported products are concerned. Member states need also to implement and enforce the directive on the protection of animals during transport. Animal transports must also comply with European animal welfare rules when leaving the EU.

    The resolution emphasises how animals kept in close confinement, in intensive production systems, are more susceptible to infections that can be transmitted to humans.  The parliament repeated its call on the Commission to put forward a legislative proposal with the objective of phasing out the use of cages in EU animal farming, assessing the possibility of a phase-out by 2027.

    According to animal welfare organisations, every year over 300 million farmed animals in Europe spend all or much of their lives imprisoned in cages. This causes tremendous suffering and favours the spread of diseases. A shift away from these farming practices has the potential to promote higher standards of animal health and welfare, while significantly reducing the spread of pandemics.

    “Current EU policies are driving environmentally harmful farming models and paving the way for imports of unsustainable products, said MEP Anja Hazekamp (The Left, NL), rapporteur for the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

    “We propose concrete measures to bring our food system back within planetary boundaries by stimulating local food production and by moving away from intensive livestock farming and crop monocultures with high pesticide use. A sustainable food system is also crucial for the future of farmers.”

    Compassion in World Farming EU strongly welcomed the outcome of the vote and described it as a victory against the vested interests of the agribusiness lobby.

    “Parliament’s recognition of the risks associated with intensive animal agriculture and its call for a faster move away from factory farming has the potential to be a turning point,” commented Olga Kikou, Head of Compassion in World Farming EU. “The resolution means Europe is broadly on track towards a more healthy, sustainable and animal-friendly food system.”

    The Brussels Times

    Latest news

    Austria presents bill to legalise euthanasia
    Austria’s government on Saturday presented its proposals for legalising assisted suicide, in response to a Constitutional Court ruling that the ...
    Brussels’ Museum Night Fever draws in some 12,000 visitors
    Some 12,000 participants took part in the 14th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels, with the 29 participating museums filled to the maximum ...
    Relaunch of 10,000 steps campaign to get Flemish people moving
    The Flemish government is breathing new life into its 10,000 steps campaign to get people in the region moving after a recent survey found that a ...
    ‘No scientific basis’ for giving everyone third dose, vaccine expert says
    The head of Belgium's Vaccination Taskforce has argued that there is not enough scientific evidence to support the Flemish government's decision to ...
    Re-introducing face masks indoors considered as Covid-19 situation worsens
    Belgium's council of ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the worsening epidemiological situation, and reintroducing face ...
    Threats of strike action could affect Brussels’ STIB network from Monday
    Brussels public transport operator STIB's trams, buses and metros could be affected from Monday 25 October onwards as the union representing the ...
    Brussels bars linked to alleged sexual assault vouch to improve women’s safety
    The management of the two bars in Ixelles, which made headlines in recent days after several young women reported that they had been drugged then ...
    European Council: Decisions on Covid-19 and energy and debate on other issues
    At the two-days summit which ended on Friday, the European Council adopted conclusions on COVID-19, digital, energy prices, migration, trade and ...
    Flanders ‘water bomb’ could cause €2 billion in damages and affect thousands
    The next "water bomb" or heavy rainfall over Flanders could cause damages estimated at around €2 billion, and could affect up to 100,000 people in ...
    Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in 5 to 11-year-olds
    The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the coronavirus in children aged five to 11, Pfizer announced on ...
    Belgian airport named best for cargo in Europe
    Brussels Airport has been named the best airport in Europe in a 2021 roundup of the best cargo airports across the world. The Asian Freight, ...
    NASA plans first return mission to Moon in February 2022
    The United States space agency, NASA, has announced that it will be aiming to launch its first, uncrewed mission to the moon, Artemis 1, in February ...