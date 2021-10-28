   
Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory measures
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory...
Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s...
Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents...
Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on...
Belgium in Brief: What Now?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    2
    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    3
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    4
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    5
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    Share article:

    Brexit fishing conflict escalates: France to adopt retaliatory measures

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    © Pixabay

    The conflict between France and the UK over fishing licences post-Brexit continues to escalate.

    France is set to adopt retaliatory measures beginning 2 November if the British government doesn’t show more flexibility in the granting of licences for French fishermen to fish in UK waters, according to Belga News Agency.

    “In a first phase, we will implement systematic customs controls and sanitary checks on products arriving in France from the other side of the Channel,” said government spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

    “There will also be a ban on the import of fish products from Britain.”

    The fishing conflict between the two countries has been dragging on for some time, with tensions increasingly escalating.

    The Brexit agreement from the end of last year allows European fishermen to continue to fish in certain British waters, provided they can prove that they have been working there before.

    However, the French and British have been arguing all year about exactly how much, and what kind of, evidence the fishermen have to provide.

    The disputed fishing area includes a 6 to 12 mile zone off the British coast and the Channel Islands, for which the British government and local authorities in Jersey have so far issued just over 200 licences. France is still demanding 244.

    Related News

     

    After this first set of retaliatory measures to take effect from 2 November, France plans to make good on its threat of energy measures that would restrict the supply of electricity to the Channel Islands.

    “We only ask that the Brexit agreement be respected,” Attal said after a French cabinet meeting. “Our patience has reached its limits.”

    Fishermen using the waters without a British licence to do so face legal action and could potentially have their catch confiscated.

    “The French threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not in line with what we might expect from an ally and close partner,” a British government spokesperson said in a response.

    “If these threats become reality, there will be an appropriate and considered response.”

    Seventeen Belgian vessels have already received a licence for the 6-12 mile zone, but five are still waiting, some due to unrelated reasons such as one boat that was shipwrecked and another whose owner died.

    Flemish Minister of Fisheries Hilde Crevits (CD&V) isn’t pleased with the British response to the licencing issue.

    “I am assuming that this will be resolved quickly and that the United Kingdom will keep to the initial agreements,” she said in answer to a parliamentary question on the matter.

    Latest news

    Mandatory from Monday: the new rules for Belgium’s Covid Safe Ticket
    From Monday 1 November, presenting the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will become mandatory in all hospitality businesses and fitness centres throughout ...
    Car falls off opening bridge in Leuven, parents and child slightly injured
    On Wednesday afternoon, a young family experienced the fright of their lives in Leuven when the bridge across the Vaartkom that they were driving on ...
    Brussels and Wallonia once again dark red on European travel map
    The Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia have turned dark red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention ...
    Belgium in Brief: What Now?
    We've had the meeting, we know the results, and now the time has come to see what happens next. So I find myself wondering a simple question: ...
    Floating solar farm to be built along Ostend coast next year
    Dutch company Oceans of Energy has announced plans to construct a solar farm off the coast of Ostend next year that should eventually provide enough ...
    Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels
    The Labour Court of Brussels will hear a case on Thursday involving 27 couriers for Deliveroo, who are suing the platform for precarious working ...
    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM, the clocks will go back one hour, ...
    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...
    ‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients given antidepressants
    The process of diagnosing burnout among people in Belgium is too slow, while too many antidepressants are being prescribed too quickly to people ...
    Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months
    Demand for travel is strong across Europe despite the end of the peak summer season, with 2 in 3 Europeans planning to travel in the next six months. ...
    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday's strikes, organised ...
    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...