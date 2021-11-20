BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES

Weekly analysis and untold stories

With SAM MORGAN

Other Brussels behind the scenes stories:

La dolce Euro-vita Italy has had a stellar 2021, landing victory after victory. From Eurovision triumph to footballing success, it has been a vintage year. Next week, the Italian government is set to cap it all off in style by cementing the country’s place at the top table of European politics. Cast your minds back to this very day in 2017: EU ministers had to decide which city would host the bloc’s medicines agency after Brexit. London was no longer eligible, so Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Milan were vying to take over. After a complex voting procedure that makes the Eurovision song contest look simple, Amsterdam and Milan ended up tied on points. The Dutch capital then triumphed in a coin toss, condemning Italy’s economic capital to an embarrassing defeat. Fast forward a year: the national football team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in more than half a century and the government was a hodge-podge of populist and nationalist forces, led by a law professor nobody has ever heard of. Disputes with Brussels were par for the course, infighting at home was rife and France even recalled its ambassador at one point. But look how things have changed in 2021.

BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES is a weekly newsletter which brings the untold stories about the characters driving the policies affecting our lives. Analysis not found anywhere else, The Brussels Times’ Sam Morgan helps you make sense of what is happening in Brussels. If you want to receive Brussels behind the scenes straight to your inbox every week, subscribe to the newsletter here. The list is too long to write out in full, but you can count the European football championships, the Eurovision song contest, track cycling golds, volleyball victory, the fastest man in the world and the heaviest pumpkin in Europe among Italy’s palmarès. French gourmands are even eating more mozzarella than camembert for the very first time, in what might be the most incredulous success of the year so far. Next week, Italy’s prime minister, former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, will ink a bilateral treaty with France, solidifying ties between the two countries. Details are still under wraps but even from a symbolic point of view, it is a significant turn of events. France does not just throw around bilateral treaties willy-nilly, they are actually worth more than the paper they are written on and an agreement modelled on the infamous Élysée Treaty with Germany is nothing to be sniffed at. That deal was hailed as a landmark of post-war relations, while the more recent Lancaster House treaties between France and the UK bolstered defence cooperation, particularly when it comes to nuclear weapons. Italy has been in talks about signing its own accord with France for a number of years. When current EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni quit as prime minister in 2018, the effort went firmly on ice though. Plenty of political talking heads have insisted over the years that the EU is a two-man show, that the Franco-German engine drives everything from policy to growth and that all the other member states are a rung below Paris and Berlin in the pecking order. That is not entirely true of course, although any major decision needs the backing of either one (preferably both) of the ‘Big Two’ to stand a good chance of being adopted by the rest of the EU gang. After the UK surrendered its claim to a place in a triumvirate with France and Germany thanks to the Brexit vote, keen Brussels-watchers have wondered which of Italy and Spain would be first to try and pick up the British mantle. Italy appears to have won that race, thanks largely to the efforts of Mario Draghi, whose mere occupancy of the Chigi Palace in Rome has boosted his country’s standing immeasurably from the lows of Giuseppe Conte’s stewardship. That is not to say that everything is now rosy. Some important reforms are still stalled and an ugly far-right attack on state institutions last month during protests against Covid measures shows Italy has plenty of problems left to address.

French friends