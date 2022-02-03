All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map

Credit: Yousef Alfuhigi/Unsplash

While last week still saw a few regular red zones, all of Europe has now turned red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) on Thursday.

The last four regions – two in Poland and two in Romania – are now also coloured dark red, breaking last week’s record of dark red zones on the map.

Updated maps are online! These maps aim to support the Council recommendation on travel measures in the EU during COVID19 pandemic.

More on the map indicators, according to new Council recommendations: https://t.co/CcBVx6B0o5



Belgium has been entirely dark red since 4 November, making this the 14th consecutive week that it carries that colour code. According to the latest figures from the Sciensano national health institute, Belgium has an incidence rate of 5,809 confirmed infections (per 100,000 inhabitants) in the last two weeks.

From now on, the ECDC is also changing the format of the map. The map that was used until last week only looked at the number of Covid-19 infections and the positivity ratio over the past 14 days. The colours varied from green to yellow, red and dark red, depending on the severity of the epidemiological situation.

From now on, however, the ECDC will also take the vaccination coverage per country into account when assigning a colour to a zone to give a clearer picture of the epidemiological situation, it announced.