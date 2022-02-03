Thursday, February 3, 2022

All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map

Thursday, February 3, 2022
By  Maïthé Chini
All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map
Credit: Yousef Alfuhigi/Unsplash

While last week still saw a few regular red zones, all of Europe has now turned red on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) on Thursday.

The last four regions – two in Poland and two in Romania – are now also coloured dark red, breaking last week’s record of dark red zones on the map.


Belgium has been entirely dark red since 4 November, making this the 14th consecutive week that it carries that colour code. According to the latest figures from the Sciensano national health institute, Belgium has an incidence rate of 5,809 confirmed infections (per 100,000 inhabitants) in the last two weeks.

From now on, the ECDC is also changing the format of the map. The map that was used until last week only looked at the number of Covid-19 infections and the positivity ratio over the past 14 days. The colours varied from green to yellow, red and dark red, depending on the severity of the epidemiological situation.

From now on, however, the ECDC will also take the vaccination coverage per country into account when assigning a colour to a zone to give a clearer picture of the epidemiological situation, it announced.

Latest News

Report comes under fire for claims about negative outcome of nuclear exit
Brussels tram passengers prevent kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl
US talks with France and EU amid tensions with Russia
Prosecutors probe cyber attack on Belgian ports
‘The last resort’: Uber brings Brussels taxi matter before Council of State
All of Europe now dark red on coronavirus travel map
Flemish vaccination centre will destroy 4,000 leftover Moderna vaccines
New explosion in Antwerp district of Deurne
ING sees profits soar in 2021 as savers are hit with high inflation
EU acts to extend Covid travel pass to summer 2023
‘World Freedom Convoy’ eyes Brussels as destination for massive trucker protest
Belgium makes €11 million in personalised vehicle plate fees
‘Extra efforts needed’: Belgium failing to achieve sustainable development goals
De Croo struggles to broker agreement on status of platform workers

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.