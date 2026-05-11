EU to invite Taliban delegation to Brussels to discuss migration

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission Brussels. 20 April 2026. © Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

The European Commission has announced plans to invite Taliban officials to Brussels for discussions on the return of migrants to Afghanistan.

A letter is expected to be sent “imminently” to Kabul to propose a date for the meeting in the Belgian capital, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This initiative, coordinated with Sweden, follows two recent visits by European officials to Afghanistan on the same topic. The aim is to continue these discussions at a “technical level” in Brussels, a spokesperson for the European executive explained.

No specific date has been set for the Taliban representatives’ visit.

Driven by a shared goal of tightening migration policies, around 20 EU countries are exploring ways to deport migrants, including those convicted of crimes, to Afghanistan.

According to an EU Commission spokesperson, a visit to Kabul in January 2026 took place under this agenda, and the upcoming Brussels meeting is intended as its follow-up.

The planned discussions have raised practical and ethical concerns. The Taliban have governed Afghanistan since 2021, but the European Union does not officially recognise their regime.

For the meeting to proceed in Belgium, Taliban officials would need to be granted exemptions to enter the country, something Belgian authorities are reportedly willing to facilitate, in principle.

Critics also point to Afghanistan’s severe humanitarian crisis. Since 2023, over five million Afghans have forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan, often facing extreme hardship.

International organisations report widespread homelessness and unemployment among returnees.

In 2025, Afghans remained the largest group seeking asylum within the EU.