What do men do when they start losing their hair? Cathy Smith uncovers the bald truth about the fraternity of follicle fallouts.

Jean-Louis Pirottin is bald and proud. He runs a hand over his shiny scalp as he recalls that special moment 18 years ago: the day of his initiation into the Royal Bald Brotherhood of Belgium.

He details the (not so) solemn ceremony where he swore on a giant, polished billiard ball never to try to hide his baldness, never try hair regrowth products and never, ever wear a wig or be tempted by a comb-over.

“Like all our members, I had to swear to face reality and never go against what Mother Nature gave me,” he says with a broad smile.

This is a man with not the slightest complex about losing his hair.

We’re talking at his neat apartment in Jette and Pirottin is dressed rather incongruously in long, flowing red robes (to be fair, I had asked to see his costume – I’m fairly sure he doesn’t dress like this all the time).

Pirottin stands up and gives me a twirl. The final touch is a giant golden comb hung on a chain around his neck. The comb is now clearly redundant.

“The comb is very Belgian – this is, after all, the land of Magritte,” he points out. “Remember, Magritte lived just round the corner here in Jette. This is the same sort of absurdity – instead of Ceci n’est pas une pipe, it's Ceci n’est pas une peigne.”

Like any exclusive club, the Brotherhood has different levels of membership. There are the Novices who have just started to lose their hair, the Crowned Heads (like Pirottin, who still have hair around the sides) and the Totally Bald.

“I don’t know many who are totally bald,” Pirottin confesses. “There are young people who shave their heads but that doesn’t count.”

Members of the Bald Brotherhood wear their red robes for all official engagements, most importantly for the annual parade to the grave of their founder, Joseph Lambert, a former – and very bald – mayor of the Ardennes town of Ciney.

This is a special year: the 60th anniversary of the Brotherhood. Pirottin, aged 73 and a former social housing boss, is now its president. He has the arduous task of presiding over the initiation ceremony for new members.

As well as the pledge on the billiard ball, a small ladle of blueberry liqueur from the Ardennes is carefully rubbed into the skull (any dregs left over are, of course, drunk by the initiate).

Jean-Louis anoints the new member on each shoulder with a sceptre topped by a giant comb. Then a kiss is planted firmly on the bald forehead to welcome the new brother into the fold.

Fringe benefits

So, is this just a fringe activity? Who are the members? Anyone famous? I wanted to know.

Belgium's Former Prime Minister Charles Michel seems an obvious candidate, but they haven’t yet signed him up. The star honorary member already in the bag is politician Charles Picqué, the former Brussels Region Minister-President, and Pirottin tells me another big name is heading their way.

In October, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, described by Pirottin as “un beau chauve” – a beautiful baldie – will be initiated into the Brotherhood.

That will kick off a bald party. “After the ceremony we will procession around the Grand Place and down to the Manneken Pis who we will dress in the costume of the Bald Brotherhood, and that day the little boy will be peeing Belgian beer.”

Well, of course, he will. And if you want to know which Belgian beer, it is Double Enghien.

The big question has to be: why? I get the feeling there’s quite a lot of eating and drinking involved in the Brotherhood – this is Belgium, after all.

But just how seriously does the Brotherhood take itself? Or is it just a bit of famous Belgian battiness? Anyone who signs off an email to me with the words “Royales et cordiales salutations décoiffantes,” roughly translated as “with royal and wild greetings,” clearly doesn’t take himself too seriously.

“We see ourselves as part of Belgian folklore and that’s an important part of the country that we need to preserve,” Pirottin says.

The Brotherhood also gives small donations to good causes and this year, in a rather interesting twist, they plan to help a charity that provides wigs for women suffering from cancer.

I also wondered about that royal endorsement in the title of the Brotherhood. Surely not from King Philippe who, after all, still has his full crowning glory? But indeed, it was. The letter arrived from the Palace ten years ago, on the 50th anniversary of the Brotherhood.

Pirottin says he now insists everyone sings the national anthem, the Brabançonne, at the end of every chapter meeting.

“We are so proud!” he says. “When I announce the name of the Brotherhood, I shout the word ‘royal!’ It makes us sound serious and shows that we’ve stood the test of time.”

Comb as you are

But times are changing. What if a member was tempted to leave the bald tribe and fly off to Turkey for a hair transplant on what’s become known as Turkish Hairlines?

Pirottin pauses for a moment (the first time he has drawn breath in the whole conversation). Then he returns to his favourite mantra.

“You have to accept what Mother Nature gives you. There’s no shame in losing your hair. We’re here to remove any complexes people have.”

I ask about the future of the Brotherhood and the younger generation. Does Jean-Louis have a hair apparent?

I have perhaps touched upon a raw nerve here. His two sons, aged 25 and 44, still have hair but are not interested in joining, and he admits that membership is not huge (about 30 full members at last count).

But he doesn’t lose hope, admitting that he too was a late convert.

“I have to be honest with you: in my forties I used to wind my hair in ten different directions across my head, a bit like Tintin. I didn’t think I was bald but with age I became more philosophical which is one of the great things about ageing,” he says.

And then he saw the light and joined the Bald Brotherhood. So now, in its 60th year, with royal recognition and Belgium’s poster boy, the Manneken Pis, wearing its costume, the Royal Bald Brotherhood of Belgium plans to prove it is certainly here to stay. It is not hair today, gone tomorrow.