Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch

Delfine Persoon, 35, faces Irish world champion Katie Taylor on Saturday night in Brentwood, England.

The Belgian boxer and policewoman is hoping to get her revenge on the Irishwoman, following the controversial loss suffered in the world title fight last year, which many pundits believed Persoon won.

The fight is taking place behind closed doors in the private domain of Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Persoon and Taylor met on 1 June at the world famous boxing arena, Madison Square Garden, New York, to unify the lightweight (61.2 kg) belts. The Irishwoman then put her WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line while Persoon was the WBC champion.

Katie Taylor, Olympic champion in 2012, won the fight by unanimous decision 95-95, 96-94 and 96-94 on the judges score cards. But according to the majority of observers, the decision was unfair and Persoon was the better boxer on the night.

Persoon herself later said she was robbed and also made a formal complaint, but did not expect a rematch. However, this will now finally take place this Saturday with all four titles on the line.

“I want to prove that the right decision was not made in the first fight. I want to show who is better,” Persoon says.

