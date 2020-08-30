Hamilton favourite to win the 65th Belgian F1 Grand Prix

The Grand Prix and the seventh round of the Formula 1 World Championship is taking place today at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit (7,004 km).

The race is taking place behind closed doors because of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will start from pole position.

Hamilton dominated the qualifying round and with 1:41.25 he set a new track record. The Briton won the 93rd pole of his career, a new record, and the 5th of this season.

He will aim for an 89th victory on Sunday, a 5th in 2020 and a 4th at Spa-Francorchamps after winning in Belgium in 2010, 2015 and 2017.

The six-time world champion and leader of the 2020 championship beat his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas by half a second (1:41.76).

The second row will be made up of Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda), 3rd at (1:41.77), and Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 4th at(1:42.06).

Hamilton has won four of the six races so far this year (Styria, Hungary, Great Britain and Spain), which only started by July due to the coronavirus pandemic. He dominates the championship with 132 points ahead of Verstappen (95, winner of the 70th anniversary GP) and Bottas (89, winner in Austria) – the two other drivers to have won a race in 2020.

The 65th Belgian Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 3.10 pm.

The Brussels Times