Sunday, 06 September, 2020
    Share article:

    Over half of Belgium's U17 football squad has coronavirus

    Sunday, 06 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    14 of the 22 players of the Belgium’s under-17 national soccer team, as well as three of the seven staff members, tested positive for coronavirus.

    The spokesman of the Belgian Football Union confirmed to Belga News Agency on Sunday an information from the newspaper Het Belang van Limburg.

    The DFB, the German soccer federation, announced Friday that the two matches scheduled for Saturday against the Belgian U17 were cancelled due to two positive cases of coronavirus in the Belgian team.

    The German team also cancelled its two preparation matches against Luxembourg scheduled for Monday.

    Since then, fifteen more cases have affected the Belgian team.

    No player or member of the German U17 team has tested positive, the DFB wrote.

    According to Het Belang van Limburg, only one Belgian player is suffering from fever, while the others show no symptoms.

    The Belgian delegation reportedly returned in two buses, isolating the positive individuals from the rest of the team.

    On Thursday, the two teams faced each other twice in two 45-minute matches. The Belgians were successively defeated 2-1 then 3-2.

