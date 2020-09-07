   
Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 07 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty...
Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...
Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels...
Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in...
Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
    Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels Airport
    Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
    Thousands gathered in Brussels for cultural and events sector protest
    Belgium in Brief: Planning Christmas In September
    Bike traffic rose by 75% during first week of return to school in Brussels
    ‘Corona fatigue’ and returning travellers caused new rise in infections
    Adapting to new realities: how governments best can handle the economic disruption of the pandemic
    Coronavirus: Belgian daily infection average starts rising again
    Brussels minister Smet wants cameras on fire engines to catch attackers
    Brussels Airport coronavirus tests will cost up to €135
    Two Charlie Hebdo Instagram accounts temporarily blocked for depicting prophet Mohammed
    Antwerp mayor wants Belgian Drug Enforcement Administration
    UK: New Brexit deadline could bring a no-deal closer
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches

    Monday, 07 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Fans of Belgium’s Red Devils can cheer for the national football team from the comfort of their own homes as they face off against Iceland on Tuesday.

    The game, which is part of the UEFA Nations League, will be played at the King Baudouin stadium behind closed doors due to measures related to Covid-19.

    “The Belgian Red Devils will have to play in empty stadiums for some time, which is why we needed to find a manner in which we could engage the fans in the game and get the full stadium experience to them,” said the Marketing & Communication Director for the Royal Belgian Football Association, Manu Leroy.

    The RBFA teamed up with two start-ups – HearMeCheer and FanFest – to convey “supporters’ cheers from their living room to the stadium and your TV screens at home,” the association explained in a press release.

    The first app can transmit encouragements live while the other will allow fans to discuss the match with their acquaintances.

    Fans who want to cheer along can visit this link on Tuesday evening.

    Belgium won its first Nations League game against Denmark on Saturday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times