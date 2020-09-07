Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches

Fans of Belgium’s Red Devils can cheer for the national football team from the comfort of their own homes as they face off against Iceland on Tuesday.

The game, which is part of the UEFA Nations League, will be played at the King Baudouin stadium behind closed doors due to measures related to Covid-19.

“The Belgian Red Devils will have to play in empty stadiums for some time, which is why we needed to find a manner in which we could engage the fans in the game and get the full stadium experience to them,” said the Marketing & Communication Director for the Royal Belgian Football Association, Manu Leroy.

The RBFA teamed up with two start-ups – HearMeCheer and FanFest – to convey “supporters’ cheers from their living room to the stadium and your TV screens at home,” the association explained in a press release.

The first app can transmit encouragements live while the other will allow fans to discuss the match with their acquaintances.

Fans who want to cheer along can visit this link on Tuesday evening.

Belgium won its first Nations League game against Denmark on Saturday.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times