   
Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 September, 2020
Latest News:
Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for...
Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB...
Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for...
Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of...
Brussels neighbourhood in unrest after second car targeted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic
    Wanted: New CEO to lead beer giant AB InBev
    Facebook briefly deletes Extinction Rebellion Belgium’s page for ‘hate speech’
    Jupille strike: bailiff puts end to blockade of AB InBev factory entrance
    Brussels neighbourhood in unrest after second car targeted by arson attack
    EU auditors: Member states did not address recommendations to reach Europe 2020 targets
    Belgian Medicine Agency ‘cautiously optimistic’ about 15-minute Covid tests
    New increase in infections is ’cause for concern’, expert warns
    Who was Annie Cordy?
    ‘Serious impact’ on Covid-19 patients’ lungs improves with time, study suggests
    Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest prison
    Belgian fans’ cheers to be broadcast at empty matches
    Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide
    Quick-result Covid-19 tests initially not available at Brussels Airport
    Free rail pass: Over 1.5 million applications in 1st week
    Brussels police will receive anti-street harassment training
    A piece of the Berlin Wall placed in Brussels
    AB InBev workers continue strike over coronavirus infections in Jupille brewery
    ‘Beyond territorial reasoning’: Brussels testing centres open to everyone
    AirBaltic resumes flights between Brussels and Riga
    View more
    Share article:

    Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic

    Tuesday, 08 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Fans of Brussels’ football team RSC Anderlecht can cheer for their team in the Lotto Park stadium again.

    On 3 September, Anderlecht announced that fans could return to the stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, for the team’s three home matches in September, starting with the match against Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

    Walloon and Flemish Ministers of Sport Valérie Glatigny and Ben Weyts approved the protocol presented by RSCA and the municipality of Anderlecht that allows a return of fans to the Lotto Park, said Tuesday the cabinet of Valérie Glatigny.

    This return of the fans concerns season ticket holders, who will have to respect the security rules. Wearing a mask and respecting the safety distances will be mandatory in and around the stadium and the entrances and exits will have to be controlled.

    Related Articles

     

    Each club in the 1A and 1B divisions must, on the basis of the general protocol of the Pro League, present a specific protocol based on its infrastructures and organisational capacities.

    This must be drawn up in consultation with the local authorities and must receive a favourable opinion from the health experts. The competent sports ministers then endorse each specific protocol.

    The Brussels Times