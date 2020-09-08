Anderlecht fans allowed to return to stadium for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Fans of Brussels’ football team RSC Anderlecht can cheer for their team in the Lotto Park stadium again.

On 3 September, Anderlecht announced that fans could return to the stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, for the team’s three home matches in September, starting with the match against Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Walloon and Flemish Ministers of Sport Valérie Glatigny and Ben Weyts approved the protocol presented by RSCA and the municipality of Anderlecht that allows a return of fans to the Lotto Park, said Tuesday the cabinet of Valérie Glatigny.

This return of the fans concerns season ticket holders, who will have to respect the security rules. Wearing a mask and respecting the safety distances will be mandatory in and around the stadium and the entrances and exits will have to be controlled.

Related Articles

Each club in the 1A and 1B divisions must, on the basis of the general protocol of the Pro League, present a specific protocol based on its infrastructures and organisational capacities.

This must be drawn up in consultation with the local authorities and must receive a favourable opinion from the health experts. The competent sports ministers then endorse each specific protocol.

The Brussels Times