   
Tokyo Olympics can take place without coronavirus vaccine, top official says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
Latest News:
Tokyo Olympics can take place without coronavirus vaccine,...
179 arrests as police in nine countries round...
Bruges bus crashes into canal after near miss...
Leuven named European Capital of Innovation 2020...
Covid-19: ‘Last chance to prevent a repeat of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Tokyo Olympics can take place without coronavirus vaccine, top official says
    179 arrests as police in nine countries round up Dark Web vendors
    Bruges bus crashes into canal after near miss with fire engine
    Leuven named European Capital of Innovation 2020
    Covid-19: ‘Last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring’, Commission warns
    Sciensano launches 4th Covid-19 health survey for Belgian residents
    Belgium’s next Prime Minister should be Flemish, says De Block
    Belgium in Brief: What Just Happened?
    Experts need ‘a few more days’ to refine Covid-19 barometer, De Block says
    Belgium should have a first vaccine in March, says Maggie De Block
    European Court rejects appeal from Madeleine McCann suspect
    Belgium breaks 1,400 new coronavirus infections per day, hospitalisations rise sharply
    Covid-19: Universities ask students not to follow new relaxed rules
    Belgium relaxes conditions for uniting unmarried cross-border couples
    Belgian police officer jailed for racist tirade onboard train
    Belgium moves on to final step in government formation
    ‘Not the time’: Van Ranst disappointed by relaxed coronavirus measures
    Ecuador requests arrest of ex-president Correa, exiled in Belgium
    Belgium should have delayed relaxing coronavirus measures by one week, expert says
    Hair loss leads to breakthrough in the case of the poisoned pop singer
    View more
    Share article:

    Tokyo Olympics can take place without coronavirus vaccine, top official says

    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Tokyo Olympic Games can take place as planned in the summer of 2021, even in the absence of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday ahead of a two-day meeting with local organisers.

    Bach feels encouraged by the growing number of sports competitions that are now being held again despite the fact that a vaccine is not yet available.

    “The very positive reception of these events clearly demonstrates that not only athletes and sports organisations but also the public at large have been longing for the return of sport as an integral part of our lives,” Bach said.

    Related Articles

     

    “We also see that sport can be organised safely, even under the ongoing restrictions. This should give all of us confidence in our preparations for future events, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” he stressed.

    The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for 24 July to 9 August 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times