Tokyo Olympics can take place without coronavirus vaccine, top official says

The Tokyo Olympic Games can take place as planned in the summer of 2021, even in the absence of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Thursday ahead of a two-day meeting with local organisers.

Bach feels encouraged by the growing number of sports competitions that are now being held again despite the fact that a vaccine is not yet available.

“The very positive reception of these events clearly demonstrates that not only athletes and sports organisations but also the public at large have been longing for the return of sport as an integral part of our lives,” Bach said.

“We also see that sport can be organised safely, even under the ongoing restrictions. This should give all of us confidence in our preparations for future events, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” he stressed.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for 24 July to 9 August 2020, but were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

