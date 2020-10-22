   
Belgium tops FIFA world football rankings for over 760 days
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Belgium tops FIFA world football rankings for over 760 days
Hundreds of self-cloning crayfish invade Antwerp cemetery...
Belgian aviation sector calls for rapid tests at...
Belgium in Brief: A Lockdown After All?...
Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship...
    Belgium tops FIFA world football rankings for over 760 days

    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    © Belga

    The newly updated FIFA rankings released Thursday keeps Belgium in first place.

    The current standings, has Belgium at first place, followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

    Following the ‘Red Devils’ draw in the friendly match against Ivory Coast (1-1) and the defeat, three days later against England in the Nations League (2-1), Belgium got back to winning ways against Iceland (2-1) last week.

    The results keeps them at the top of the Fifa rankings for now.

    Switzerland, ranked 16, will be the next opponent for Belgium in a friendly scheduled for 11 November. It’s followed by another game at home against England on 15 November in the Nations League, and finally the last game of the year against Denmark on 18 November.

    The Red Devils have been leading the FIFA rankings without interruption since September 2018. Only three nations have managed to keep this position longer than Belgium: Brazil (4699 days), Spain (1959) and Germany (1148).

    The FIFA ranking has been around since August 1993.

