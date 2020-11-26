Belgium stays top of FIFA world ranking, ahead of World Cup draw

Belgium has kept its number 1 ranking in FIFA’s latest football nations ranking published on Thursday.

The top three remain unchanged with France and Brazil on second and third place. England is 4th and Portugal 5th completing the top 5.

Since the last ranking in mid-October, the Red Devils beat Switzerland in a friendly to prepare for two Nations League games which were both won. First against England (2-0) and then Denmark (4- 2), qualifying Belgium to the Final Four of the competition.

The November edition of the FIFA ranking is particularly important as it serves as a basis for how the draws play out for the next World Cup tournament in Qatar 2022. The draw is taking place on 7 December in Zürich.

Tops ranking for over 2 years

Belgium has now been at the top of FIFA’s ranking for more than two years, since 20 September 2018.

The Red Devils run of top of the ranking has lasted 795 days so far and is getting closer to Germany’s stint (1,148 days), the country with the 3rd most days on top. Brazil is inaccessible of this feat (4,699 days) ahead of Spain (1,959 days).

The Brussels Times