   
Czech man swims more than 80 metres under ice to enter Guinness World Records
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
    Czech man swims more than 80 metres under ice to enter Guinness World Records

    © Belga

    David Vencl from the Czech Republic on Tuesday swam 80.9 metres under ice, for what is a new world record, CTK news agency reports.

    In a lake near Teplice in the north, it took the athlete one minute and 35 seconds to cover the distance without any aid, such as the use of fins or a diving suit. “It was faster than I expected,” Vencl said.

    The prerequisite for the record attempt is that the ice has at least 30 centimetres thickness.

    The Czech is now hoping for an entry in the Guinness World Records book. The previous record for freediving under ice without fins and without a wetsuit was 76.2 meters, set by Danish diver Stig Severinsen in 2013.

    The Brussels Times