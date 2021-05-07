   
Olympic athletes to be offered Covid-19 vaccine before games
Friday, 07 May, 2021
    Olympic athletes to be offered Covid-19 vaccine before games

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    All athletes and officials traveling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games will be offered doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the International Olympic Committee announced on Thursday.

    The committee has struck a deal with the drugmaker to provide doses to the participants in their home countries. The shots will then be administered via domestic inoculation programs.

    In a statement, the committee said the initiative was launched to “contribute to the safe environment” of the Olympic Games and “out of respect” for Japan’s residents. So far, less than one percent of people in Japan are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Although competitors are encouraged to get vaccinated, it is not a requirement.

    The Brussels Times