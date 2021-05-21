   
Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans
    Friday, 21 May 2021
    Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    Photo from Club Brugge official Twitter account

    Club Brugge’s championship party came under fire on Friday, with Dirk Van Nuffel, chief of the Bruges police force, saying the football club didn’t respect agreements made beforehand regarding complying with coronavirus measures.

    The players who did not respect the measures, as well coach Philippe Clement, can expect to receive a report, said the chief.

    After the official title win on Thursday night, a party broke out in Bruges as fans flocked to the area around the Jan Breydel stadium, while the players’ bus was expected at the training centre in Westkapelle.

    Several players and coach Philippe Clement mingled with the crowd.

    “This is not what was agreed,” said police chief Van Nuffel.

    “We had made good arrangements with the catering industry and Club Brugge to make sure that the gatherings would take place in an orderly fashion. The catering industry complied with these agreements perfectly, but Club Brugge did not.”

    There was supposed to be no contact between players and fans.

    “This is to avoid gatherings, but also to protect the players from infection. Club Brugge has proven to be an unreliable partner here,” said Van Nuffel.

    Those identified by photos of the event can expect to receive a report.

    “Even the players and the coach of Club Brugge – whoever broke the coronavirus rules will be fined, as will those who used pyrotechnic material,” Van Nuffel said.

    Strict measures will be taken for the tribute to the players that will be held on Sunday afternoon.

    The Brussels Times