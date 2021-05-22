Euro 2020: Russian organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19...

Russian authorities on Saturday assured having taken all necessary precautions against covid-19, as Saint Petersburg is preparing to host some of the Euro matches.

Last week the city experienced a new surge of covid-19 cases. However, Russian director of of the Euro 2020 organising committee, Alexeï Sorokine, said “we are sure that we have taken all the security measures in the face of Covid-19, we are not afraid.”

Saint Petersburg will host six championship games in June, with Belgium scheduled to play Russia on 12 June and Finland on 21 June, among others.

The organisers also confirmed on Saturday that the maximum spectator capacity will be limited to 50% in the stadium. All fans will need to present a negative covid-19 test result and wear face masks.

Foreign fans who have acquired tickets will be able to travel to Russia visa-free, Russian authorities have confirmed.

The Brussels Times