   
Euro 2020: Russian organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 22 May, 2021
Latest News:
Euro 2020: Russian organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19...
Missing Belgian student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead...
Major air quality study launched in Brussels...
European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of...
Foods that will boost your mental health...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 22 May 2021
    Euro 2020: Russian organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19
    Missing Belgian student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead in Switzerland
    Major air quality study launched in Brussels
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming continues to get support
    Foods that will boost your mental health
    Amsterdam knife attack: one dead, four injured
    One in four Brussels vaccines went to non-residents
    Poll: Vlaams Belang overtake N-VA
    Letter from fugitive to family: A possible suicide note?
    Manhunt Day Five: Not clear if search went on last night
    Covid-19: Deaths down by 37%, patients in ICU approach 500
    26 countries ready for the Grand Final in Eurovision 2021
    Fugitive soldier spent two hours near home of ‘target’ Marc Van Ranst on Monday
    EU to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries
    Brussels school shortage: 80 additional Dutch-speaking schools needed by 2024
    Research: Minority Report is only a few steps away
    Spain will allow entry to ‘all vaccinated people’ from 7 June
    Brugge football players and coach fined for partying with fans
    Private sector growth at its highest in over three years
    Belgium could take 10 years to bring its debt back to pre-Covid levels
    View more
    Share article:

    Euro 2020: Russian organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19

    Saturday, 22 May 2021

    © Belga

    Russian authorities on Saturday assured having taken all necessary precautions against covid-19, as Saint Petersburg is preparing to host some of the Euro matches.

    Last week the city experienced a new surge of covid-19 cases. However, Russian director of of the Euro 2020 organising committee, Alexeï Sorokine, said “we are sure that we have taken all the security measures in the face of Covid-19, we are not afraid.”

    Saint Petersburg will host six championship games in June, with Belgium scheduled to play Russia on 12 June and Finland on 21 June, among others.

    The organisers also confirmed on Saturday that the maximum spectator capacity will be limited to 50% in the stadium. All fans will need to present a negative covid-19 test result and wear face masks.

    Foreign fans who have acquired tickets will be able to travel to Russia visa-free, Russian authorities have confirmed.

    The Brussels Times