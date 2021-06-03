   
Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 June, 2021
Latest News:
Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination...
‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to...
Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in...
Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in...
EU and Greece must give explanation for use...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 June 2021
    Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination
    ‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to relax measures too quickly tomorrow
    Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in Belgium
    Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in European buildings
    EU and Greece must give explanation for use of ‘sound cannons’ against migrants, Mahdi says
    Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels
    Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020
    Both vaccine doses necessary to travel safely this summer, Van Gucht warns
    France to vaccinate children aged over 12 from mid-June
    Co-working spaces hit hard by Covid restrictions
    Man faces six months in prison for giving Nazi salute in Fort Breendonk
    Evidence of ‘endemic racism’ among Brussels fire and emergency medical services
    Etterbeek gives English a seat at the table on local life
    Brussels looks to recover 120,000 doses given to residents of other regions
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Big rise last year in overweight toddlers in Flanders
    Nine out of ten restaurants in Belgium ready to reopen next week
    Number of people in ICU as a result of coronavirus drops below 400
    Telecoms: Watchdogs clash over Mobile Vikings takeover
    The Recap: Expectation, Expansion & European Championship
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020

    Thursday, 03 June 2021

    The Belgian national team has been training together at the national training centre in Tubize this week, in preparation for the upcoming Euro championship.

    The tournament which was brought forward to this summer due to the Covid restrictions, will be played in 11 European cities from 11 June to 11 July. The ‘Red Devils’ has a difficult first game facing Russia in Saint Petersburg on 12 June.

    National team coach Roberto Martinez has selected 26 players:

    Keepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

    Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedrick Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

    Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

    Forwards: Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Naples), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

    Belgium’s talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the first game after sustaining an injury during the Champions League final, leaving him with a broken nose and a left orbital fracture. However, coach Martinez said he still expects him to play a part in the tournament.

    Belgium is playing a friendly against Greece tonight in Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, as well as one against Croatia on Sunday, before heading to Russia.

    The ‘Red Devils’ are one of the bookies favourites to win the tournament together with France and England. Germany and Spain are closely behind.

    The Brussels Times