Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020

The Belgian national team has been training together at the national training centre in Tubize this week, in preparation for the upcoming Euro championship.

The tournament which was brought forward to this summer due to the Covid restrictions, will be played in 11 European cities from 11 June to 11 July. The ‘Red Devils’ has a difficult first game facing Russia in Saint Petersburg on 12 June.

National team coach Roberto Martinez has selected 26 players:

Keepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedrick Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Naples), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Belgium’s talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the first game after sustaining an injury during the Champions League final, leaving him with a broken nose and a left orbital fracture. However, coach Martinez said he still expects him to play a part in the tournament.

Belgium is playing a friendly against Greece tonight in Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, as well as one against Croatia on Sunday, before heading to Russia.

The ‘Red Devils’ are one of the bookies favourites to win the tournament together with France and England. Germany and Spain are closely behind.

The Brussels Times