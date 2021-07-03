   
Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
Saturday, 03 July, 2021
    © Belga

    “We tried everything,” Kevin De Bruyne told the RTBF after the Euro 2020 match the Red Devils lost by 1-2 to Italy. ”Some people will be angry. Others disappointed, but in the end, the difference is slight. The supporters saw that we tried, we fought until the very end.”

    His analysis of the match? “Italy was better than us in the first half,” the Manchester City midfielder said. “In the second half, we created more opportunities. We could have scored a second goal, but we didn’t, and we lost. It’s football.”

    In 2016, Belgium had also been knocked out in the quarter-finals – by Wales – but for De Bruyne, Friday’s match was unlike that one, in which the team had been “disappointing,” in his eyes. “We could have scored first and after 2-1. But (Italy) was a top-class team.”

    Kevin de Bruyne’s match fitness had been uncertain up to kickoff. “Personally, I can say thanks to the medical team,” he said. “Playing with a torn ligament, and I played 90 minutes, is incredible.”

    Where the Red Devils’ performance at Euro 2020 is concerned, he explained that “there were too many problems in the team (with many injuries) to be at 100 per cent.”

