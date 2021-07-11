   
Basketball: Successful three-win run for Belgium’s Lions in Japan
Sunday, 11 July, 2021
    Basketball: Successful three-win run for Belgium's Lions in Japan

    Sunday, 11 July 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium’s male basketball squad beat Hungary by a 101-80 margin on Sunday in Okinawa, in its third and final match in Japan.

    The match was part of the Nippon Live Cup, a friendly tournament between Belgium, Finland, Hungary and Japan.

    The Hungarians led by 50-49 at the break, but the Belgian Lions tightened their defence and deployed their three-point skills in the second half of the game, clinching their third success in as many matches, after beating Finland (74-64) and Japan (73-70).

    Jean Salumu was the lead scorer with 25 points.

    Dario Gjerga’s squad, which has been in training in Japan since 30 June, returns to Belgium on 13 July.

    In November, the Belgian Lions begin their bid for qualification for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)’s 2023 World Cup, to be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

