   
One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics from Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Latest News:
One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics...
More heavy traffic expected towards holiday destinations this...
European Parliament calls on the Commission to apply...
Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer...
Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 July 2021
    One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics from Belgium
    More heavy traffic expected towards holiday destinations this weekend
    European Parliament calls on the Commission to apply the rule of law conditionality on funding to Hungary
    Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer
    Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
    ‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger strikers, says Mahdi
    Belgium sends 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Tunisia as health situation deteriorates
    Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer
    As dust settles, flood damage becomes clear: Thousands need new home
    Missing persons: Chance of finding survivors has now gone
    Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival
    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
    End of hunger strike leaves political damage in its wake
    No coronavirus figures update following National Day
    The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings
    France raises vaccination target due to ‘fourth wave of infections’
    Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing
    Undocumented migrants in Brussels to end hunger strike
    Minister: East Flanders province must review plans to drain polder area
    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
    View more
    Share article:

    One third of horses participating in Tokyo Olympics from Belgium

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    © Belga

    Almost a third of the horses that will participate in the summer Olympic Games were bred in Belgium, the Belgian equestrian federation has confirmed.

    This amounts to 25 out of a total of 90 horses. In the last Olympics in Rio, seven horses bred in Belgium helped their riders take home a medal.

    As for riders, Belgium will be represented by Niels Bruynseels, Jerôme Guery and Grégory Wathelet in the show jumping event. High hopes for a medal are expected for the team finals, as the Belgian team won the prestigious Nations Cup in Rome in 2019.

    The finals for individual jumping take place on 4 August, and the team finals on 7 August.

    The team dressage – or training – showing the mastery of a set of movements between horse and rider, will take place on 27 July, followed the next day by individual dressage.

    In the complete eventing competition which incorporates cross country jumping, dressage and stadium jumping, Belgium’s Lara de Liederkerke competes on 2 August.

    The Brussels Times