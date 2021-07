The Flemish government is backing Leuven’s bid to host the 2023 World Breakdancing Championship, sports minister Ben Weyts and tourism minister Zuhal Demir (both N-VA) announced on Wednesday.

The Flemish government has made €450,000 available, while the city of Leuven is paying €375,000.

The total cost of organising the event is estimated at €1.3 million.

The Flemish Dance Sport Federation and an organising office are involved, with the aim of attracting some 45,000 visitors over the three days of the competition.

Breakdance will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Previous world championships in breakdancing have been held in China, including one in 2019 and the rescheduling of 2020’s for this year.

Flanders has been trying to bring more international events to the region for some time now, including the World Choir Games, according to Nieuwsblad.

Leuven is currently hosting the 2021 UCI Road World Championships, the annual world championships for bicycle road racing organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale.

Next year that will be held in Australia.

Zaterdag en zondag strijkt de WK Roadshow neer op het Ladeuzeplein! Kom van 10.00 tot 18.00 uur het WK-parcours virtueel verkennen, knal eens de Moskesstraat op of rij met een racetandem! 🚴‍♀️🚴 👉 Alle info op https://t.co/9404zQnk2J. pic.twitter.com/uBfUJWzefZ — Stad Leuven (@stadleuven) July 27, 2021

Translation: On Saturday and Sunday, the World Cup Roadshow will be on the Ladeuzeplein! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., come and virtually explore the World Cup track, have a blast on Moskesstraat or ride a racing tandem!

Leuven is also holding the Flanders 2021 Roadshow, aimed at helping people get into the spirit of the CI Road World Championships with a travelling Road World Champinships experience village.

