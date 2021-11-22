   
Qatar 2022: Belgian Football Union’s partners need to sign human rights charter
Monday, 22 November, 2021
    Qatar 2022: Belgian Football Union’s partners need to sign human rights charter

    Monday, 22 November 2021

    © Belga

    Enterprises wishing to partner with the Belgian Football Union for the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar will need to sign a human rights charter, CEO Peter Bossaert told De Zondag newspaper on Sunday.

    “Next week, federation members will go to Qatar for the first time to prepare the World Cup. Local partners and companies that would like to work with us will need to sign a charter focusing on human rights, diversity and working conditions,” Bossaert said.

    “We shall also assess the current situation in Qatar,” he said, adding: “The Red Devils take this to heart. With them, we wish to see what actions we can take on the ground.

